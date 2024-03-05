"Messi being in this club had big weight in my decision" - Inter Miami new signing details Lionel Messi role in joining MLS club

New Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo has shed light on how Lionel Messi played a role in his decision to join the Herons.

The MLS side confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old Argentine last month from Argentinos Juniors on a three-year deal with an option for another year. Redondo recently told ESPN Argentina (via Albiceleste Talk) that he has joined Miami because of his compatriot Messi, with whom he wants to 'share' the field:

"Messi being in this club had big weight in my decision. He is the best player in history, and sharing the field with him is a dream." @ESPNArgentina

The Herons, meanwhile, talked about their new signing in glowing terms. Chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson told the club's website:

“We’re pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami. He’s a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet, and shows awareness out of possession.

"We believe in his potential but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024."

Luis Castro's side are atop the MLS after three game days.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami on a free transfer last summer after nearly two decades in European football, including 17 seasons at Barcelona, where he made his name as one of the game's best players.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner hit the ground running at his new surroundings, scoring on his competitive debut in the inaugural Leagues Cup. He would go on to score in his next six outings in the competition as the Herons won their first piece of silverware in their short five-year history.

Messi ended his debut season in American football with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. Ten of those strikes and one assist came in their victorious Leagues Cup campaign.

The 36-year-old has started the new season strongly, scoring thrice and providing an assist in three MLS games to improve his overall record for Tata Martino's side to 14 goals and six assists in 17 games across competitions.