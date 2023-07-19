"Messi influence is bigger than Bron's" - Fans react as Inter Miami becomes 4th-most followed American sports team on Instagram

Fans are claiming that Lionel Messi has a greater influence than LeBron James after Inter Miami became the fourth-most followed American sports team on Instagram. The Argentina captain has joined the MLS club as a free agent.

His new club now have ten million Instagram followers and are the fourth-most followed sports team in the Unites States. NBA team Golden State Warriors are the first with 31 million. LeBron James' LA Lakers are second with 23 million, while Cleveland Cavaliers are third with 15.9 million followers on the social media platform.

Fans reacted to the development, with one writing on Twitter:

"Messi influence is bigger than brons, and it ain’t close."

The Argentina captain is expected to make his debut for Miami on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Even before his debut, the club have reached a new landmark.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Inter Miami reached a massive social media landmark:

How Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas reacted to Lionel Messi unveiling?

The Argentina captain was given a hero's welcome at the DRV PNK Stadium by fans as he became a new Miami player. He was introduced to fans on July 16.

The club's billionaire co-owner, Jorge Mas, reacted to the Argentine joining the MLS minnows. Mas said that it's a dream come true for him as well as fellow co-owner David Beckham (via Daily Mail):

"Tonight is a gift and celebration to the city that opened its arms to my family. Tonight, we are doing this in the rain. This is holy water! This is our moment! Our moment to change the football landscape in this country."

He added:

"When David (Beckham) and I first met and we dreamt of what Inter Miami represents, it started off with the freedom to dream. And we dreamed of not only bringing elite players and the best players but the best player to ever don boots — and his name is Lionel Andres Messi."

The 36-year-old is expected to take the field for his new club for the first time on July 21. His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has also joined the club, while former Barca coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has been appointed as the manager.