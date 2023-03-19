"Messi and Mbappe are leaving this summer," "Kardashian curse is crazy" - Twitter explodes as PSG suffer shock 2-0 defeat to Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 2-0 in their Ligue 1 home clash against Stade Rennes as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe failed to get on the scoresheet. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown after the shocking result on Sunday, 19 March.
Rennes took a shock lead at the stroke of half-time as Karl Toko Ekambi found the back of the net for the visitors (45'). Benjamin Bourigeaud gave a pin-point cross. Toko Ekambi brought the ball down with his chest and lashed home a stunning finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma.
It looked like the Parisians would mount a second-half comeback. However, Arnaud Kalimuendo found the back of the net in the early minutes of the second half against his former club (48'). The visitors took a shock 2-0 lead courtesy of the striker.
PSG, despite the firepower in their ranks, failed to find the back of the net and succumbed to a shock defeat against Bruno Genesio's side.
PSG urged to let Lionel Messi leave and sign determined players to partner Kylian Mbappe
Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract and is yet to agree to a renewal of his deal. Pundit Eric Rabesandratana recently urged the Parisian club to let Messi go and bring in determined players to partner Mbappe.
He said (via Canal Supporters):
“You have to be careful when talking about Leo. When you look at his statistics, it’s 65 matches for 29 goals and 31 assists. It is, therefore, decisive, as one might expect. He is within his standards. Now, at Paris Saint-Germain, there is a project to win the Champions League. So, we observe more carefully these kinds of matches rather than a Paris Saint-Germain-Rennes."
He further added:
“At this level, we can therefore be disappointed with Leo. This is where we remain in our hunger. We do not feel great determination. We saw it with Argentina during the World Cup. Even though the whole team was playing for him, he was determined. We felt excitement. It’s a little better than his first year [in Paris], but it’s not enough. We expect a lot more from Messi, apart from his statistics. An extension? QSI wants to extend it. But I think he is not part of the PSG project. We need more determined players.”
The Argentine has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 32 matches for the Ligue 1 leaders so far this campaign.