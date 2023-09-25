“Messi’s team lost while he being rested”, “Would beat current Man Utd side” – Twitter explodes after Al-Nassr's 5-1 win without Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans have contrasted the absence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with their respective teams' fortunes. That came following Al-Nassr's 5-1 win at Ohod in their Kings Cup Round of 32 clash on Monday (September 25), despite Ronaldo being rested.

Both Ronaldo and Messi did not feature for their respective sides, Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, this week. While Miami only managed a 1-1 draw at second-placed Orlano in the MLS on Sunday (September 24), a Ronaldo-less Al-Alami side ran riot at Ohod.

Sadio Mane opened the floodgates from the spot in the 16th minute before Konrad Michalak drew Ohod level on the cusp of halftime. Seko Fofana put the visitors back in front in the 62nd minute.

Talisca made it 3-1 in the 75th minute before Ayman Yahya scored nine minutes from time. Sami Al-Najei added Al-Alami's fifth in the 86th minute to add gloss to the scoreline and round up a convincing win.

Fans reacted to Al-Nassr's blistering win, with the side scoring 32 times in their last eight games across competitions. One took a dig at Messi's Inter Miami, tweeting:

"Messis team lost while he being rested. Levels"

Another chimed in, taking a dig at Ronaldo's former team Manchester United:

"This Al Nassr team would easily beat the current Man Utd side"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Alami side have now won their last eight games across competitions, including five in the league.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had splendid starts to their respective 2023–24 seasons. While Ronaldo has nine goals and five assists in eight games across competitions for Al-Nassr, Messi has 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions for Inter Miami.

Ronaldo's tally doesn't include six goals in as many games in Al-Alami's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, which has been deemed by FIFA to be a friendly tournament.

Messi, meanwhile, arrived at Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer and made an immediate impact. He bagged 10 goals and an assist in seven games, scoring in every outing, as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup for their first-ever trophy in their five-year history.

The Argentine's goalscoring debut in the MLS has taken his team off the foot of the Eastern Conference and into playoff reckoning. With 32 points from 29 games, they trail ninth-placed New York City—in the last playoff place—by five points but have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's rich goalscoring form has helped Al-Nassr recover from successive league defeats with five straight wins, moving them to fifth in the standings. With 15 points from seven games, they trail leaders Al-Ittihad by three points.