"Messi scores that" "Greatest fraud" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets brutally trolled by fans as video of 8-yard miss against Al-Wehda goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticized on Twitter after missing a golden opportunity in Al-Nassr’s 1-0 defeat to Al-Wehda on Monday (24 April).

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Al-Nassr as they took on Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions at the KSU Stadium on Monday night. Al-Wehda put their noses in front in the 23rd minute, with Jean-David Beauguel producing the goods for the underdogs. Al-Nassr failed to come up with a reply in the first half.

Eight minutes into the second half, Abdullah Al-Hafith was sent off after he saw a second yellow for a foul on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal icon failed to make the most of the resulting free kick.

The 38-year-old had a golden opportunity to make amends for his sub-par free-kick when Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut the ball back for him eight yards away from goal in the 82nd minute. Ronaldo pulled the trigger the first time, swinging his left boot at it. His shot, however, lacked accuracy as it clattered against the crossbar and went behind for a goal kick.

Al-Nassr failed to create any such clearcut openings in the final stretch of the match and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, thus crashing out of the King Cup of Champions. After Al-Nassr’s elimination, Ronaldo has been brutally trolled by the Twitterati, with him getting inevitably compared to arch-rival Lionel Messi. Here are some of the reactions to his miss against Al-Wehda:

While many were critical of Ronaldo, @ThisisChazendra defended him, saying:

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar has now gone three games without scoring at Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has thus far featured in 14 matches for the Riyadh-based club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and claiming two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked lively in Al-Nassr’s defeat to Al-Wehda

While Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly missed a golden opportunity to score the equalizer for Al-Nassr on Monday, his overall performance was not poor by any means. He passed the ball around quite nicely, created chances, pressed whenever required, took players on, and fared well in duels as well.

Over the course of the game, Ronaldo completed 32 passes (91% accuracy), created two chances, pulled off four of two dribbles, and made three recoveries. He also won both of his aerial duels (six of 10 duels in total) and drew two fouls.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes