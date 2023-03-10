"Mid+losing+7-0", "I hope this is wrong" - Fans in shock as Manchester United name same XI that lost 7-0 to Liverpool for UEL game against Betis

Manchester United fans are flabbergasted to see Erik ten Hag name the same starting lineup in their UEFA Europa League clash against Real Betis which lost 7-0 against Liverpool.

The Red Devils were handed a 7-0 humbling by Jurgen Klopp's side when they made the trip to Anfield on March 5. Ten Hag, however, had decided to stick with the same XI in their first-leg away clash against Real Betis today, March 9.

David De Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils against the Spanish side. Diogo Ddalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw are the back four. Ferd, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield. Marcus Rashford and Antony partner the towering Wout Weghorst in the attack.

Given the result at the weekend, which was United's worst league defeat in 91 years, fans expected a reshuffle. Whether Ten Hag wants to make a statement by naming the same XI is unclear.

Fans on Twitter, however, were left fuming after seeing the team. One fan is forecasting yet another 7-0 defeat against Betis as they tweeted:

"Mid + losing + 7-0."

Another fan hoped that it was actually the wrong lineup as he wanted to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka replace Dalot. They wrote:

"I hope this is wrong. Need awb."

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans after the lineup against Real Betis was announced:

The Red Devils made their place in the last 16 by defeating Barcelona by an aggregate of 4-3 in the play-offs.

With yet another Spanish side being their opposition, Ten Hag's side will be hoping for a positive result. The Old Trafford outfit need a big boost following their thrashing against Liverpool.

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford wants redemption against Real Betis

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has redemption in mind ahead of the UEFA Europa League showdown against Real Betis.

The English attacker acknowledged the challenge Betis bring to the table. Speaking ahead of the game, Rashford said (via Manchester United's official website):

"It's obviously going to be a massive challenge. We expect them like most Spanish teams to be comfortable on the ball, comfortable in possession, They are going to bring the game to us and they have been in form at the moment in La Liga."

He added:

"It's going to hopefully be an exciting game, but we need to do our best to put ourselves in a good position for the tie."

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League with 49 points on the board from 25 matches. Real Betis, meanwhile, are fifth in La Liga with 41 points from 24 matches.

