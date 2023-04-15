Fans reckon Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should look to buy Jacob Ramsey after the Aston Villa star's stunning performance in the 3-0 win against Newcastle United. Ramsey got on the scoresheet as the Villans earned a shock 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday (April 15). Ollie Watkins managed a brace.

Ramsey had a stellar display. Before being substituted in the 85th minute, he bagged a goal and registered an assist. He completed 25 of his 26 passes and managed four key passes. Ramsey also hit the woodwork.

Overall, it was a masterclass from the 21-year-old star. His form has been noteworthy this season, as the Englishman has scored three goals and provided five assists in 30 games across competitions.

Fans on Twitter were left awestruck by the display, and many urged Klopp to chase the youngster. One said that Ramsey might be better than Jude Bellingham:

"He might be better than Jude tbh … he’s like a faster version."

Another claimed that if given the choice, he would buy Ramsey than Mason Mount:

"I'd rather buy him than Mount."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans urged Liverpool to buy Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey:

Лайк @_Ventfull_ Jacob Ramsey has got to be Liverpool's midfield priority. Perfect Klopp midfielder. Jacob Ramsey has got to be Liverpool's midfield priority. Perfect Klopp midfielder.

Al @VujatovicAlex Jacob Ramsey is class, get him in that Liverpool midfield Klopp. Jacob Ramsey is class, get him in that Liverpool midfield Klopp.

GakpoFC @GakpoFC EuroFoot @eurofootcom Jacob Ramsey puts Aston Villa 1-0 up against Newcastle: huge goal for Unai Emery's side! Jacob Ramsey puts Aston Villa 1-0 up against Newcastle: huge goal for Unai Emery's side! 🟣🔵 Jacob Ramsey puts Aston Villa 1-0 up against Newcastle: huge goal for Unai Emery's side! https://t.co/Jj6tZ8kDuN There’s playing like Jacob Ramsey who’s such a tidy player with huge potential but instead we’re looking at players like Conor Gallagher - a player who runs aimlessly…. twitter.com/eurofootcom/st… There’s playing like Jacob Ramsey who’s such a tidy player with huge potential but instead we’re looking at players like Conor Gallagher - a player who runs aimlessly…. twitter.com/eurofootcom/st…

𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 🥤 @LFC_Jota20 If we want a homegrown midfielder go for Jacob Ramsey man not Gallagher If we want a homegrown midfielder go for Jacob Ramsey man not Gallagher

mia🍒 @bracegavi Seen enough, we need Jacob Ramsey. Seen enough, we need Jacob Ramsey.

H🥷 ﾒ𝟶 @lfchaytch Give me Jacob Ramsey over Gallagher Give me Jacob Ramsey over Gallagher https://t.co/iDttcUQzB0

Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie Jacob Ramsey has a lot of the qualities Liverpool could really use in midfield. Clearly raw in some aspects, but hugely talented and surely more attainable than certain other higher profile targets. Would be surprised if he isn’t being looked at as an option. Jacob Ramsey has a lot of the qualities Liverpool could really use in midfield. Clearly raw in some aspects, but hugely talented and surely more attainable than certain other higher profile targets. Would be surprised if he isn’t being looked at as an option.

moShala🇮🇪 @guccimo6 @amanp966 He might be better than Jude tbh … he’s like a faster version @amanp966 He might be better than Jude tbh … he’s like a faster version

moShala🇮🇪 @guccimo6 Jacob Ramsey should be top of the list this summer if we are looking At homegrown options Jacob Ramsey should be top of the list this summer if we are looking At homegrown options🔥

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on team's mentality till end of season

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League, with 44 points from 29 games. To secure UEFA Champions League football next season, the Reds need to go all out till the end of the season.

As the Reds prepare to face Leeds United in a Premier League away clash on Monday (April 17), Klopp was asked about the team's mentality. The German replied (via the Reds' website):

"Yeah, we have nothing to lose really. We are in a position where we don't want to be in the table; that means we have to act a little bit like this. We have to try new things; we have to fight for things, that's how it is.

"The things we tried so far this season didn't work out properly and especially not consistently, and that's what we have to do. Especially from the moment when we scored our goal (against Arsenal), we were really in the game, and then it was a top performance even, so that's good."

Liverpool's recent run of form has been far from impressive. Klopp's side have won only one of their last five Premier League games.

