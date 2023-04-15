Fans reckon Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should look to buy Jacob Ramsey after the Aston Villa star's stunning performance in the 3-0 win against Newcastle United. Ramsey got on the scoresheet as the Villans earned a shock 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday (April 15). Ollie Watkins managed a brace.
Ramsey had a stellar display. Before being substituted in the 85th minute, he bagged a goal and registered an assist. He completed 25 of his 26 passes and managed four key passes. Ramsey also hit the woodwork.
Overall, it was a masterclass from the 21-year-old star. His form has been noteworthy this season, as the Englishman has scored three goals and provided five assists in 30 games across competitions.
Fans on Twitter were left awestruck by the display, and many urged Klopp to chase the youngster. One said that Ramsey might be better than Jude Bellingham:
"He might be better than Jude tbh … he’s like a faster version."
Another claimed that if given the choice, he would buy Ramsey than Mason Mount:
"I'd rather buy him than Mount."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans urged Liverpool to buy Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on team's mentality till end of season
Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League, with 44 points from 29 games. To secure UEFA Champions League football next season, the Reds need to go all out till the end of the season.
As the Reds prepare to face Leeds United in a Premier League away clash on Monday (April 17), Klopp was asked about the team's mentality. The German replied (via the Reds' website):
"Yeah, we have nothing to lose really. We are in a position where we don't want to be in the table; that means we have to act a little bit like this. We have to try new things; we have to fight for things, that's how it is.
"The things we tried so far this season didn't work out properly and especially not consistently, and that's what we have to do. Especially from the moment when we scored our goal (against Arsenal), we were really in the game, and then it was a top performance even, so that's good."
Liverpool's recent run of form has been far from impressive. Klopp's side have won only one of their last five Premier League games.