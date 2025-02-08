"Might not be on City's level", "We won't regret it" - Fans convinced Manchester City must sell 22-year-old star despite win vs Leyton Orient

Manchester City fans have slammed James McAtee, saying that the club should sell the youngster despite their 2-1 FA Cup win over Leyton Orient on Saturday, (February 8). McAtee was poor in midfield and failed to contribute meaningfully during the game.

Stefan Ortega accidentally scored an own goal in the 16th minute, which gave Leyton Orient a 1-0 lead. In the 56th minute, Rico Lewis's shot was deflected into the net by Abdukodir Khusanov, making the scoreline 1-1.

In the 79th minute, Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead following an assist by Jack Grealish. Despite Leyton Orient's quest to find an equalizer, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Manchester City.

Trending

In 72 minutes on the pitch, McAtee had a passing accuracy of 78 percent (18/23). He missed one big chance in attack and lost possession of the ball 10 times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to express their dissatisfaction with James McAtee's performance, while others opined that he should be sold. Thus, one user tweeted:

"McAtee might not be on City's level.”

Expand Tweet

"James “play him or another cole palmer will happen” mcatee is such a forced academy playa that has a lot of stans. Hes not very good,” another added.

"Wait, McAtee has been in this game?,” another questioned.

"If Leverkusen come in with the same offer this summer, we should sell them McAtee. No second thoughts. Just close your eyes and get it done.,” a fan opined.

"Mcatee had an absolutely abysmal half need to improve massively and get involved,” another said.

"McAtee stinker and booking. Unserious man.,” a disappointed fan tweeted.

"McAtee just may not have the ingenuity to play in the middle for us.,” another fan opined.

"I don’t know what hes good at,” one user shared.

"Take mcatee out of this game that boy is a fraud.,” a disgruntled fan posted.

"If we sell Mcatee, we won’t regret it like Palmer. Bro’s not that good,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Manchester City's left-winger Jack Grealish perform against Leyton Orient?

Paris Saint Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Jack Grealish was arguably City's best player on the pitch and was a constant threat on the left wing. The Englishman also provided the assist that helped City in securing the 2-1 victory.

In his stint on the pitch, Grealish had a passing accuracy of 83 percent (33/40). He provided five key passes and created three big chances in attack (via Sofascore).

The Englishman has scored two goals and now registered five assists in 23 games for Manchester City this season. Meanwhile, City will take on Real Madrid in their next game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (February 11).

Manchester City will return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Saturday (February 15).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback