"Might cost Arsenal the league" "Pls don't ruin my Easter Sunday" - Arsenal fans identify weak link in starting XI for PL clash against Liverpool

After Arsenal's lineup for their Premier League showdown against Liverpool was released, fans on Twitter expressed concern about Rob Holding starting in place of the injured William Saliba.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba has been a mainstay at the heart of the Gunners' defense this season. However, he has been out of action since sustaining an injury in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Sporting CP at the Emirates.

While Holding has deputized well in the Frenchman's absence, fans are worried to see him start in such an important game. In 11 starts this season, he has helped the Gunners keep five clean sheets.

However, fans are not entirely convinced, as one wrote on Twitter:

"Holding might cost arsenal the title."

Another fan wrote:

"Robert Holding pls don’t ruin my Easter Sunday."

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Holding starts for the Gunners against Liverpool:

Kojo @KojoTds Robert Holding pls don’t ruin my Easter Sunday Robert Holding pls don’t ruin my Easter Sunday

Riaz @riaz_ax Holding you perform today and you’ll be a legend Holding you perform today and you’ll be a legend

Zaid @ZaidIssawi



🧱 White at the back

Saka returns

Jesus in attack



Holding 🥲 twitter.com/arsenal/status…

BOYOT 👴 @Kevlan_ Rob Holding at Centre Back Rob Holding at Centre Back https://t.co/lAHAiIjwZk

J @theFIGroll



🧱 White at the back

Saka returns

Jesus in attack



Holding worries the fuck out of me. twitter.com/arsenal/status…

Rafat @Rafats00



🧱 White at the back

Saka returns

Jesus in attack



Holding might cost arsenal the title twitter.com/arsenal/status…

"We really need to embrace the moment and go for it" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the Liverpool clash

The Premier League showdown against Liverpool at Anfield is a crucial game for Arsenal's title aspirations this season. Ahead of the much-anticipated match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about whether he was embracing the contest.

The Spanish manager replied (via the Gunners' official website):

"We do enjoy it, we have to enjoy it. We really need to embrace the moment and go for it. The team is full of enthusiasm and positivity and we know that we have a big challenge, but I see a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something that we haven't done for many years. That's what is driving the team in the last few days."

The Gunners have only won once in their last ten visits to Anfield but Arteta was undeterred by his club's dismal record at the Reds' home ground. He said:

"We've been to a few grounds where we haven't won in 17, 18 and 22 years. And we have managed to do that, so we are capable of [winning at Anfield]. We know that we're going to have to be our very best to win the game and certainly better than we were there last year, especially in the second half when we just opened up and allowed Liverpool to have space in a really comfortable way. We're going to have to be better than last year, that's for sure."

With a win against Liverpool, Arsenal can restore their eight-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table (City will have a game in hand after the match).

