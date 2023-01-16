"Might have spurred me on a little bit" - 24-year-old Arsenal star on what Mikel Arteta told him before Tottenham clash

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed what manager Mikel Arteta told him before the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 15).

Ramsdale put in a spirited performance against Spurs, making as many as seven saves to come out with a clean sheet and help his side register a 2-0 win. While Tottenham were toothless in the first half, they came out all guns blazing in the second.

However, Ramsdale blocked every opportunity that came Spurs' way, helping his side increase their lead to eight points atop the Premier League after 18 games.

AboVardy @iskaholic Aaron Ramsdale vs Spurs

Aaron Ramsdale vs Spurs https://t.co/05UNdlH8lW

After the game, the goalkeeper was asked about his performance against Tottenham. He replied by sharing what Arteta told him before going into the clash:

“The manager mentioned obviously the last quite a few North London derbies, we haven’t kept a clean sheet either, especially when he’s been in charge, so I think that might have spurred me on a little bit,” he told Sky Sports.

A Hugo Lloris own goal from a Bukayo Saka cross in the 14th minute gave the Gunners an early lead. The advantage was doubled by captain Martin Odegaard in the 36th minute with a long-range strike.

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Tottenham accumulated 2.32(xGOT) against Arsenal this afternoon.



This is the amount of goals the average goalkeeper would expect to concede based on the placement of Tottenham’s shots on target.



Aaron Ramsdale conceded none. Tottenham accumulated 2.32(xGOT) against Arsenal this afternoon.This is the amount of goals the average goalkeeper would expect to concede based on the placement of Tottenham’s shots on target.Aaron Ramsdale conceded none.

While Spurs tried their best in the second half, Arsenal held on to take home all three points from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal now firm favourites to win Premier League

Arsenal increased their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League table with their win over Spurs. They now have 47 points from 18 games, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Manchester United have also entered the title conversation after their recent run of results. They're up to 38 points from 18 games, just one short of City. Newcastle United are also on 38 points but have played a game more than the rest of the top four.

That leaves Arsenal as the outright favourites to win the Premier League this season. They will hope to continue in the same vein, as a tough run of games start to pile up.

The Gunners' next Premier League assignment is against an in-form Manchester United side at the Emirates on Sunday (January 22).

