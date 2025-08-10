Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal are 'still actively looking at options' in transfer market even after signing 6 players in the summer window

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal could look to make more signings this summer. He claimed that they are looking at options for potential additions and are also open to selling some players.
The Gunners have been highly active in the ongoing summer transfer window, signing six players. They signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for €5.80 million, Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for €70 million, and Christian Norgaard from Brentford for €11.60 million. They brought in defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for €15 million and Noni Madueke from Chelsea for €56 million.
Arsenal finally signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP for €65.80 million (all figures from Transfermarkt). However, they are still looking to strengthen their team further. After their 3-0 win over Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup at the Emirates on Saturday, Arteta said (via GOAL):
"Let's see what happens, in terms of where the squad is in the next few weeks. But we are actively looking at options. As well, there are a few players that, maybe, they have to leave as well. So, we will be open to see what happens."
Arsenal have also seen the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares, and Kiernan Tierney leave this summer.
Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres' first goal for Arsenal
The Gunners hosted Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup on Saturday. New signing Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 34th minute, marking his first goal for Arsenal in three friendly appearances.
After the game, Mikel Arteta spoke about the Portuguese striker and said (via Arsenal.com):
"Yeah for sure I'm lucky that first goal is always very important, the way he took it as well, really well so again I think we have some big performances, we're developing certain connections as well, with the new players very good, Kai coming in as well, the goal he scored I think was top as well so everybody, raising the level of everybody is going to really help us because at that level we're going to need our very best from everybody."
Bukayo Saka (36') and Kai Havertz (82') scored the other two goals in the game as the hosts won 3-0 in the annual Emirates Cup.
With their pre-season fixtures over, the north London side will now prepare for their 2025-26 Premier League opening game. They will face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.