Mikel Arteta ready to sell 23-year-old Arsenal star in the summer in order to raise funds to sign teenage defender - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell defender Jakub Kiwior in the summer in order to raise funds for the signature of Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato. Hato has been a player in demand of late since his emergence in the Dutch league.

As claimed by Metro, Arsenal would be open to selling Jakub Kiwior in the summer after retaining the Polish defender last month. The 23-year-old was allegedly wanted by a host of Serie A sides including AC Milan.

Kiwior has been a squad player for the Gunners since joining the north London giants in January 2023 from Spezia in a deal worth £21 million. He has served as a backup at both centre-back and left-back but hs not been able to impose himself as a key player.

The aforementioned report claims that AC Milan are willing to be back for Kiwior once again in the summer and Arsenal could be open to selling for the right price.

Hato has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe at the age of just 17 and is regarded by many as a future star. The youngster has featured at both left-back and centre-back for his boyhood club.

Hato has been almost ever-present for Ajax this season playing either at centre-back or left-back. He has made a total of 44 appearances for the club already and has even captained the side occasionally.

Jordan Henderson raves about Arsenal target Hato

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has waxed lyrical about Ajax sensation Jorrel Hato, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Henderson joined Ajax during the winter transfer window putting an end to his nightmare spell at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

While speaking about Hato, Hender said, as quoted by TBR Football:

"It’s crazy how young he is, but, obviously, how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch. He’s a very mature person, works hard, fantastic player, and yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure. I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s he’s been doing.”

Ajax are having a forgettable season and are currently fifth in the table after 20 games. Used to finding themselves at the top, they trail league leaders and rivals PSV Eindhoven by whooping 21 points this season.