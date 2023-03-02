Mikel Arteta sends bullish title message to Manchester City after Arsenal's 4-0 demolition of Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a strong message to Manchester City following the Gunners' 4-0 win against Everton.

The north London giants absolutely demolished the relegation-battling Toffees after being beaten by the Merseyside club 1-0 last month at Goodison Park.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both scored shortly before half-time while Martin Odegaard added a third in the second half and Martinelli completed the rout.

With their win against Sean Dyche's Everton, Arsenal is now five points clear of Manchester City at the top with 60 points in 25 outings.

Following the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addressed the press and claimed that his side still has plenty of room for improvement. He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

"What I like is that everyone has the enthusiasm to do it and we are not going to stop that, we have to promote it. And the way to promote it is to keep getting better. I am really happy with the way we played, to win this game that we in hand, obviously, because it makes a big difference, and we have to continue the same way."

Mikel Arteta also opened up on goal difference as Arsenal is still six short of Manchester City in terms of goal difference. He added:

"We had some difficulties in the first 20/25 minutes against a side that is extremely well-organised, but I think, overall, we deserved to win the game again. It is what it is. We want to score as many as possible; we know the importance that this can have, against any opponent, so we need to improve that as well."

The Gunners will take on Bournemouth on Saturday while Manchester City will be up against Newcastle United on the same day.

Arsenal dealt a major blow as Chelsea star unwilling to leave club despite recent difficulties

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow with transfer target Raheem Sterling unwilling to leave Chelsea despite his poor run of form at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's side is 10th in the table right now, having won just two of their last 15 Premier League games.

The Blues have scored just once in their last six games across competitions and Sterling has not particularly enjoyed his debut season at the West London club.

The former Liverpool star joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer and has since made 25 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

However, the four-time Premier League winner reportedly has no plans to quit Chelsea despite interest from Mikel Arteta's side.

