“Milking them like Messi”, “Xavi is blessed to have you” – Barcelona fans rave about ‘best player’ in their team after 4-0 win over Elche

Barcelona fans compared their talismanic striker, Robert Lewandowski, to Lionel Messi as the Blaugrana thrashed Elche 4-0 in their La Liga clash on Saturday, April 1. The Polish striker bagged a brace and provided an assist during the match.

After opening the scoring in the 20th minute, Lewandowski scored the team's third in the 66th minute of the match. He also set up Ferran Torres for Barca's fourth goal of the night.

The Catalan club temporarily went 15 points clear of Real Madrid atop the La Liga table with the win. Los Blancos are set to face Valladolid in the league on Sunday, April 2.

Lewandowski was the team's brightest performer against Elche. Apart from the goal contributions, he won three fouls for Xavi's side and completed 72 percent of his passes.

One fan compared him to the club's former number 10 for the spectacular performance:

"4 goals in 2 games against Elche for Lewandowski. Milking them like Messi."

Another fan claimed that Xavi is blessed to have the player in his team, writing on Twitter:

"Barcelona fans never doubted Lewandowski. Proper Goal Machine. Xavi is blessed to have you Lewy."

Since his summer move from Bayern Munich, the Polish star has scored 27 goals and has provided seven assists in 34 games so far this campaign. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lewandowski's stunning performance:

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

Messi is currently in the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer.

Xavi, the Argentine's former teammate and current Barcelona head coach, recently shared his take on a potential return for the player, saying (h/t Fabrizio Romano);

“I'd love for Leo to return. It's a topic we're working on, but it doesn't just depend on me. It depends on Lionel’s happiness and whether he wants to return.”

The 43-year-old added:

“Of course I love Leo! I saw him growing up at Barça… and it’s also normal to see people excited with his potential return. Everyone would like to see Messi’s Last Dance like Michael Jordan!”

Messi has represented Barcelona 778 times in his career, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

