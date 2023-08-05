"Minimum 40-45 league goals", "We are definitely winning the Champions League" - Manchester United fans celebrate as Red Devils announce new signing

Manchester United fans reckon Rasmus Hojlund's arrival at Old Trafford can see them win the UEFA Champions League after the club confirmed his arrival.

Hojlund has joined the Red Devils for £72 million including add-ons from Serie A side Atalanta. The young Danish striker is tasked with becoming Erik ten Hag's new center-forward and he is under pressure to start firing from the off amid his price tag.

However, Manchester United fans are delighted with his capture and have high expectations of the 20-year-old. The Premier League giants released a video teasing his arrival.

Fans were brimming with joy and those visiting Old Trafford for their pre-season friendly against RC Lens got their first look at Hojlund. The Dane walked the pitch ahead of that fixture to a rousing applause from fans.

Hojlund's stock has grown in Europe following a superb showing for Atalanta last season. He has bagged 27 goals in 87 club appearances, including 10 in 34 matches for his former Serie A club.

The Dane is pacey and agile despite his 6ft2 frame and has constantly been a menace in front of goal. He seems to have the right attitude to play under the pressure of being Manchester United's new frontman.

Fans are delighted that Ten Hag's side have got a deal for Hojlund over the line. One fan has backed him to hit remarkable numbers next season:

"I don’t think Premier League defenders are ready. Minimum 40-45 league goals."

Another fan has gone as far as to predict the Red Devils to win the UEFA Champions League:

"We are definitely winning the Champions League!!! Bookmark this tweet."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's confirmation of Hojlund's arrival:

Brad Ellis @Braddd_Ellis_ @DylanDare @ManUtd Bosh! Good to finally have a striker under the age of 30 🤣🤣

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports



Bookmark this tweet. 🏾 🏾 @ManUtd We are definitely winning the Champions League!!!Bookmark this tweet.

𝙧𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙤 @ruaidhridinho twitter.com/manutd/status/… we can finally start scoring some goals

Lydiaaaa🌹 @LydiaRose0x This man will give Bruno the best stats in the Premier League! Welcome Rasmus!! 🤩 twitter.com/manutd/status/…

utdreport @utdreport



Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/H3W3YP0v4Y Boyhood Manchester United fan Rasmus Hojlund walks out at Old Trafford.Dreams do come true

Red Marrow @RedMarrow_



We've finally bought a young striker



Welcome Rasmus Winther Højlund to The Theatre of Dreams twitter.com/ManUtd/status/… 2895 days, 17 hours, 5 minutesWe've finally bought a young strikerWelcome Rasmus Winther Højlund to The Theatre of Dreams pic.twitter.com/0zuasJpijR

Rasmus Hojlund could be out for weeks after arriving at Manchester United

Hojlund currently has a knock from pre-season with Atalanta.

Hojlund has sealed a dream move to Manchester United but it may be a while before fans get to see him play.

According to Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, the Danish frontman picked up an issue during pre-season training with Atalanta. It could take a few weeks before the striker is back to match fitness.

That will put a dampener on Hojlund's unveiling if that is the case as United have lacked firepower throughout pre-season. Ten Hag alluded to this when his side were kept at bay in a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid (via Guardian):

“If it was up to me, as soon as possible, the earlier the better, because we have to integrate him in the team, the way of play. In an ideal situation, he was already here but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation.”

If Hojlund does miss the start to the season it will be Marcus Rashford who will likely start up top. Anthony Martial is still enduring injury issues and is unlikely to be available for the opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14).