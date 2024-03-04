"Mining for gold" "Indulging in a bogey buffet" - Manchester United fans react as Alejandro Garnacho appears to eat 'bogey' after picking his nose

Fans have reacted to Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho seemingly picking his nose and then appearing to eat the 'bogey'.

The Argentine winger started his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday (March 3) but was taken off in the 82nd minute after failing to impact proceedings. While seated on the bench for the final moments of the game, cameras spotted the aforementioned moment.

Reacting to this bizarre photo, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Alejandro Garnacho just picked his nose and ate it on global television."

Another said:

"Garnacho caught picking his nose and popping it in his mouth live on Sky Sports. Mining for gold. Indulging in a bogey buffet."

Here are some more reactions to the incident on X:

During the game, the winger managed an 80% passing accuracy, won just one of his six ground duels, and lost possession on 10 occasions. He failed to deliver a single cross and did not make any key passes.

So far this season, the attacker has made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and three assists. He is expected to feature in Manchester United's next Premier League fixture against Everton on Saturday (March 9).

Pundit sends warning to Erik ten Hag as Manchester United suffer derby defeat to Manchester City

Erik ten Hag is struggling for results in his second season at Manchester United

Pundit Jason McAteer has warned Erik ten Hag, claiming that new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be far from satisfied with the club's derby performance.

The Red Devils recorded just three attempts throughout the match, while Manchester City took 27 shots, with eight finding the target. Ten Hag's side kept just 27% possession and failed to impress throughout the course of the game.

Speaking after the 90 minutes at the Etihad, McAteer told beIN Sports (via Mirror):

"That's why you don't last at the end of the season. I honestly don't think he'll be there at the end of the season for next season."

"Jim Ratcliffe will see that [the stats] and it's just not good enough for a Manchester United team. He did it at Liverpool, now he's done it at Man City. He gets away with it against the lesser teams but against the better sides he just gets found out."

Currently, the Red Devils are sitting sixth in the Premier League with 44 points from 27 matches— 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The Red Devils have now lost two consecutive matches in the English top flight.