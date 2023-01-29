"Mitoma is the best player in the league" "Liverpool are finished" - Twitter explodes as Brighton dump holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup

Twitter exploded as Kauro Mitoma's injury-time winner for Brighton & Hove Albion brought an end to Liverpool's run in the FA Cup on January 29.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring for the Reds in the 30th minute of their fourth-round clash at the Falmer Stadium. Mohamed Salah carried his team's counterattack before setting the youngster up with a nice pass. Elliott made no mistake in converting it with his right foot.

Lewis Dunk, however, found the equalizer nine minutes later. Tariq Lamptey's shot from outside the box took a massive deflection off Dunk, leaving Alisson wrong-footed.

Mitoma, however, found a 92nd-minute winner to knock Jurgen Klopp's side out of the FA Cup and secure qualification to the next round for Brighton. The Japanese showed tremendous ball control before knocking it past Alisson from close range. The player, who studied dribbling in his university, showed his quality yet again.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the FA Cup fourth-round clash between Liverpool and Brighton:

Abu @Abuirfankhan LIVERPOOL ARE FINISHED LIVERPOOL ARE FINISHED 😂😂

L @Iewdawg nah mitoma is the best player in the league idc nah mitoma is the best player in the league idc

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Brighton are gonna charge teams a world record fee for Mitoma Brighton are gonna charge teams a world record fee for Mitoma😭

Kloppholic @Kloppholic No replay, less Liverpool games to watch. Silver lining… No replay, less Liverpool games to watch. Silver lining…

Deniz @deniziala What a goal by Harvey Elliott. Much better than Gavi. Deserves more hype. What a goal by Harvey Elliott. Much better than Gavi. Deserves more hype. https://t.co/PAz8UhCcNR

B/R Football @brfootball

Fourth round:



Harvey Elliott getting it done for Liverpool in the FA Cup Third round:Fourth round:Harvey Elliott getting it done for Liverpool in the FA Cup Third round: ⚽Fourth round: ⚽Harvey Elliott getting it done for Liverpool in the FA Cup 🔴 https://t.co/HUMkKRj4D9

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Harvey Elliott is the highest scoring teenager for any Premier League club this season in all competitions (5 goals); the last @LFC teenager to score more goals in a season was Raheem Sterling in 2013-14 (10). Promise. 5 - Harvey Elliott is the highest scoring teenager for any Premier League club this season in all competitions (5 goals); the last @LFC teenager to score more goals in a season was Raheem Sterling in 2013-14 (10). Promise. https://t.co/sjordzC7EJ

adoRED Range MUFC 🇾🇪 @NicwMUFC Fair to say that Lpool shouldn't even be still in Cup due to Salah offside goal & Wolves onside goal dissallowed & now they get away with this, shocking! Fair to say that Lpool shouldn't even be still in Cup due to Salah offside goal & Wolves onside goal dissallowed & now they get away with this, shocking!

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



Mad overreaction. It's not even a foul. IbouMad overreaction. It's not even a foul. Ibou ✊Mad overreaction. It's not even a foul.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Cracking block from Konate. Brighton with a big chance to make it 2-1. Cracking block from Konate. Brighton with a big chance to make it 2-1.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Brilliant from Gakpo there. That's more like it. Brilliant from Gakpo there. That's more like it.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Nunez, Milner and Henderson on



Trent, Elliott and Keita off Nunez, Milner and Henderson onTrent, Elliott and Keita off ⏩Nunez, Milner and Henderson on⏪Trent, Elliott and Keita off

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Cody Gakpo appreciation tweet.



He’s done well today. He’s shown great qualities. Give credit when it’s due. Cody Gakpo appreciation tweet. He’s done well today. He’s shown great qualities. Give credit when it’s due.

Mamun Choudhury @Mamuniho Nunez and Gakpo. Circa £120m fee. What a disgusting waste of funds. Nunez and Gakpo. Circa £120m fee. What a disgusting waste of funds.

Джейми @jctweet_s I need someone to ask Klopp why he’s playing Gakpo through the middle and Nunez wide I need someone to ask Klopp why he’s playing Gakpo through the middle and Nunez wide

Sam Jones @JONESYLFC6 Why is Nunez on the left Why is Nunez on the left

The Betting Village @bettingvillage



Imagine if we land a 3rd winner today already



Come on Lewis Dunk!



18+ gambleresponsibly Oh and we only need Dunk for a 28/1 double as well...Imagine if we land a 3rd winner today alreadyCome on Lewis Dunk!18+ gambleresponsibly Oh and we only need Dunk for a 28/1 double as well...Imagine if we land a 3rd winner today already 👀Come on Lewis Dunk!18+ gambleresponsibly https://t.co/bOURlFIrxB

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport



The big centre-back equalises for Brighton against the FA Cup holders!



@EmiratesFACup

🤷‍♂️ We're not sure Lewis Dunk meant it, but they all count!The big centre-back equalises for Brighton against the FA Cup holders! 🤷‍♂️ We're not sure Lewis Dunk meant it, but they all count! 🔵 The big centre-back equalises for Brighton against the FA Cup holders!🎥 @EmiratesFACup https://t.co/Sqqh3wI67S

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup We're level as Lamptey's shot deflects off of Lewis Dunk and finds the net! We're level as Lamptey's shot deflects off of Lewis Dunk and finds the net! https://t.co/gxokj5IPmB

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Lewis Dunk has scored his first FA Cup goal since 3rd January 2015, for Brighton against Brentford. That was 2949 days ago.



Equaliser. 🟰 Lewis Dunk has scored his first FA Cup goal since 3rd January 2015, for Brighton against Brentford. That was 2949 days ago. Equaliser. 🟰 https://t.co/jHK9fzTsIg

90min @90min_Football



Brighton are back in the game after Lewis Dunk brings them level after a massive deflection! They all count.Brighton are back in the game after Lewis Dunk brings them level after a massive deflection! They all count. 😉Brighton are back in the game after Lewis Dunk brings them level after a massive deflection! 😆 https://t.co/tVIf5551cZ

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Lewis Dunk has scored for and against Liverpool in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, without ever actually playing for Liverpool. Lewis Dunk has scored for and against Liverpool in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, without ever actually playing for Liverpool.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Definitely meant it. Lewis Dunk has scored his first goal at the Amex since 2nd January 2021, 757 days ago.Definitely meant it. Lewis Dunk has scored his first goal at the Amex since 2nd January 2021, 757 days ago. Definitely meant it. 🔵⚪ https://t.co/6iBiyyNkQJ

Reyi @Reinaldodcg9



#BHALIV



MITOMA SCORES THE WINNER AT THE DEATH! MITOMA SCORES THE WINNER AT THE DEATH!#BHALIV https://t.co/k6LCYoQr3Y

Money Mase 💙🤞 @EmbaobaOscar8 I feel sorry for my brother 🤣🤣 Mitoma will kill Arnold before Vini’s turnI feel sorry for my brother🤣🤣 Mitoma will kill Arnold before Vini’s turn 😭😭💀 I feel sorry for my brother 😭🤣🤣

Jordan Davies @jordswbu Mitoma is the truth Mitoma is the truth

J. Murphy @jd_murph It had to be Mitoma! What a first touch — what a goal for @OfficialBHAFC It had to be Mitoma! What a first touch — what a goal for @OfficialBHAFC!

Football-Dictionary_Says_Missing @AmeyPanse







Guy is an absolute baller MITOMA GOATEDGuy is an absolute baller MITOMA GOATED🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Guy is an absolute baller🏆

ARDENT GOONER @saltimes Mitoma gonna leave for 70m+ in the next year isn't he? What a player. Mitoma gonna leave for 70m+ in the next year isn't he? What a player.

Liverpool's season get from bad to worse with the FA Cup defeat to Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool's struggles this season have been amplified by the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Klopp's side are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Realistically, they have no chance of winning the league and a top-four finish looks highly unlikely unless there is a dramatic turnaround.

The FA Cup was a competition that the Reds could have targeted, however, the defeat to Brighton brought an end to their run. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Manchester City earlier this season.

Big-money signings Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are yet to fully convince the Kops. Persistent injury issues have left some prevalent issues in the middle of the pitch for Klopp's side. In the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk, their defense has looked shaky as well.

Klopp's side need reinforcements across the pitch to get the team back on track. With only a couple of days left in the transfer window, it looks unlikely they will be able to make it in January.

The Reds will return to action on February 4 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League.

