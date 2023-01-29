Create

"Mitoma is the best player in the league" "Liverpool are finished" - Twitter explodes as Brighton dump holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 29, 2023 09:11 PM IST
Twitter exploded as Liverpool defeated Brighton
Twitter exploded as Liverpool defeated Brighton

Twitter exploded as Kauro Mitoma's injury-time winner for Brighton & Hove Albion brought an end to Liverpool's run in the FA Cup on January 29.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring for the Reds in the 30th minute of their fourth-round clash at the Falmer Stadium. Mohamed Salah carried his team's counterattack before setting the youngster up with a nice pass. Elliott made no mistake in converting it with his right foot.

Lewis Dunk, however, found the equalizer nine minutes later. Tariq Lamptey's shot from outside the box took a massive deflection off Dunk, leaving Alisson wrong-footed.

Mitoma, however, found a 92nd-minute winner to knock Jurgen Klopp's side out of the FA Cup and secure qualification to the next round for Brighton. The Japanese showed tremendous ball control before knocking it past Alisson from close range. The player, who studied dribbling in his university, showed his quality yet again.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the FA Cup fourth-round clash between Liverpool and Brighton:

LIVERPOOL ARE FINISHED 😂😂
nah mitoma is the best player in the league idc
Brighton are gonna charge teams a world record fee for Mitoma😭
No replay, less Liverpool games to watch. Silver lining…
Harvey Elliott just delivers in the #EmiratesFACup 😍#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/TDtISryxYK
Jones in https://t.co/WK78HT9a0g
What a goal by Harvey Elliott. Much better than Gavi. Deserves more hype. https://t.co/PAz8UhCcNR
Third round: ⚽Fourth round: ⚽Harvey Elliott getting it done for Liverpool in the FA Cup 🔴 https://t.co/HUMkKRj4D9
5 - Harvey Elliott is the highest scoring teenager for any Premier League club this season in all competitions (5 goals); the last @LFC teenager to score more goals in a season was Raheem Sterling in 2013-14 (10). Promise. https://t.co/sjordzC7EJ
Harvey Elliott on ice. #BRILIV https://t.co/bEKUKwZuXm
@AnfieldWatch Salah ghosting😭
Fair to say that Lpool shouldn't even be still in Cup due to Salah offside goal & Wolves onside goal dissallowed & now they get away with this, shocking!
Ibou ✊Mad overreaction. It's not even a foul.
Cracking block from Konate. Brighton with a big chance to make it 2-1.
Brilliant from Gakpo there. That's more like it.
⏩Nunez, Milner and Henderson on⏪Trent, Elliott and Keita off
Cody Gakpo appreciation tweet. He’s done well today. He’s shown great qualities. Give credit when it’s due.
Nunez and Gakpo. Circa £120m fee. What a disgusting waste of funds.
I need someone to ask Klopp why he’s playing Gakpo through the middle and Nunez wide
Why is Nunez on the left
Gakpo looks like he's been at Liverpool for 10 years 😭🤣🤣 #BHALIV
Oh and we only need Dunk for a 28/1 double as well...Imagine if we land a 3rd winner today already 👀Come on Lewis Dunk!18+ gambleresponsibly https://t.co/bOURlFIrxB
🤷‍♂️ We're not sure Lewis Dunk meant it, but they all count! 🔵 The big centre-back equalises for Brighton against the FA Cup holders!🎥 @EmiratesFACup https://t.co/Sqqh3wI67S
Lewis dunk goal vs Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #Brighton https://t.co/CQwYCEKMRi
We're level as Lamptey's shot deflects off of Lewis Dunk and finds the net! https://t.co/gxokj5IPmB
Lewis Dunk has scored his first FA Cup goal since 3rd January 2015, for Brighton against Brentford. That was 2949 days ago. Equaliser. 🟰 https://t.co/jHK9fzTsIg
They all count. 😉Brighton are back in the game after Lewis Dunk brings them level after a massive deflection! 😆 https://t.co/tVIf5551cZ
Lewis Dunk has scored for and against Liverpool in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, without ever actually playing for Liverpool.
Lewis Dunk has scored his first goal at the Amex since 2nd January 2021, 757 days ago. Definitely meant it. 🔵⚪ https://t.co/6iBiyyNkQJ
MITOMA SCORES THE WINNER AT THE DEATH!#BHALIV https://t.co/k6LCYoQr3Y
Mitoma will kill Arnold before Vini’s turn 😭😭💀 I feel sorry for my brother 😭🤣🤣
What a goal by Mitoma 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/embaobaoscar8/…
Mitoma is the truth
It had to be Mitoma! What a first touch — what a goal for @OfficialBHAFC!
MITOMA GOATED🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Guy is an absolute baller🏆
Mitoma gonna leave for 70m+ in the next year isn't he? What a player.

Liverpool's season get from bad to worse with the FA Cup defeat to Brighton

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool's struggles this season have been amplified by the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Klopp's side are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Realistically, they have no chance of winning the league and a top-four finish looks highly unlikely unless there is a dramatic turnaround.

The FA Cup was a competition that the Reds could have targeted, however, the defeat to Brighton brought an end to their run. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Manchester City earlier this season.

Big-money signings Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are yet to fully convince the Kops. Persistent injury issues have left some prevalent issues in the middle of the pitch for Klopp's side. In the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk, their defense has looked shaky as well.

Klopp's side need reinforcements across the pitch to get the team back on track. With only a couple of days left in the transfer window, it looks unlikely they will be able to make it in January.

The Reds will return to action on February 4 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...