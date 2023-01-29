"Mitoma is the best player in the league" "Liverpool are finished" - Twitter explodes as Brighton dump holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup

Twitter exploded as Kauro Mitoma's injury-time winner for Brighton & Hove Albion brought an end to Liverpool's run in the FA Cup on January 29.
Harvey Elliott opened the scoring for the Reds in the 30th minute of their fourth-round clash at the Falmer Stadium. Mohamed Salah carried his team's counterattack before setting the youngster up with a nice pass. Elliott made no mistake in converting it with his right foot.
Lewis Dunk, however, found the equalizer nine minutes later. Tariq Lamptey's shot from outside the box took a massive deflection off Dunk, leaving Alisson wrong-footed.
Mitoma, however, found a 92nd-minute winner to knock Jurgen Klopp's side out of the FA Cup and secure qualification to the next round for Brighton. The Japanese showed tremendous ball control before knocking it past Alisson from close range. The player, who studied dribbling in his university, showed his quality yet again.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the FA Cup fourth-round clash between Liverpool and Brighton:
Liverpool's season get from bad to worse with the FA Cup defeat to Brighton
Liverpool's struggles this season have been amplified by the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Klopp's side are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Realistically, they have no chance of winning the league and a top-four finish looks highly unlikely unless there is a dramatic turnaround.
The FA Cup was a competition that the Reds could have targeted, however, the defeat to Brighton brought an end to their run. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Manchester City earlier this season.
Big-money signings Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are yet to fully convince the Kops. Persistent injury issues have left some prevalent issues in the middle of the pitch for Klopp's side. In the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk, their defense has looked shaky as well.
Klopp's side need reinforcements across the pitch to get the team back on track. With only a couple of days left in the transfer window, it looks unlikely they will be able to make it in January.
The Reds will return to action on February 4 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League.
