MLS chief Don Garber makes big announcement on Lionel Messi’s future at Inter Miami

MLS commissioner Don Garber has expressed his delight following the news of Lionel Messi's contract renewal with Inter Miami. The 38-year-old has penned a new contract with the Herons that will see him remain in the MLS until 2028, a major boost for the league.Messi's future had been the subject of speculation for months as his contract with Javier Mascherano's side slowly reached its end. The Argentine great has put all speculation to bed by signing a new deal that will keep him on the books of the club until after his 41st birthday.Garber took to social media to speak about the impact of Messi's decision to move to the MLS, naming him as the greatest footballer ever. He revealed that the entire league is pleased with the decision of the Argentine to continue his career in Miami due to his impact on their ecosystem. Don Garber @thesoccerdonLINKWhen Lionel Messi made MLS his League of Choice, it marked a turning point -- not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America. Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league. We’re&quot;When Lionel Messi made MLS his League of Choice, it marked a turning point -- not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America. Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league. We’re thrilled that Leo has chosen to stay and continue his career with Inter Miami&quot;, he wrote on X. Back in June, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas expressed his desire for Messi to lead Inter Miami into their new home, the Miami Freedom Park, in March 2026. The forward had been linked with multiple sides but opted to remain focused on the season with his club. Lionel Messi has been surrounded with familiar faces since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, with the club keen to provide him the best teammates to thrive. They most recently signed Rodrigo De Paul, with whom Messi has won multiple titles with the national team. Mascherano's side are set to lose veteran duo of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the end of this season. Messi's decision to renew will help the club to bring in quality players to replace the duo, boosting the side's chances of continued success beyond this year. Lionel Messi makes final MLS MVP shortlistInter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been named among the final five for this year's MLS MVP award following his performances in the league. The former Barcelona man enjoyed a fine season, leading his side to a second successive playoff as they hunt for the MLS Cup. Messi has been joined by Nashville striker Sam Surridge, FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander, Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga, and San Diego midfielder Anders Dreyer. The 38-year-old won the award in 2024 and is looking to become the first player in MLS history to win it in successive years. Lionel Messi won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals and also recorded 16 assists in only 28 games. The MLS MVP will be announced during the playoffs to increase the attention on the post-season, and Messi is a clear favourite for the award.