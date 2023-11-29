"Money getting to his head" "Mad aura" - Fans react as Real Madrid superstar edges closer to signing multi-million-pound contract with Louis Vuitton

Fans online have reacted to the news of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly getting closer to signing a multi-million-pound endorsement deal with French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Since joining the La Liga giants, Bellingham has become one of the most talked about players. He recently attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show. Moreover, the 20-year-old also dropped a Louis Vuitton suit during the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he won the Kopa Trophy.

However, the Englishman has yet to sign an endorsement deal with the luxury brand. According to Marca, Bellingham is close to signing a multi-million-pound contract with Louis Vuitton. Top footballers such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, Diego Maradona, and Zinedine Zidane have also worked with LV.

As soon as the fans got to know about the news, they came up with unique reactions. A few praised the young English midfielder for his success while a few showed concern about the possibility of money affecting Bellingham's mentality in the future.

"Money getting to his head soon," one fan commented.

"Mad aura," another user tweeted.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid earlier this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of €103 million. Since joining Los Blancos, the Englishman has been in stellar form. Bellingham has bagged 14 goals and three assists for Real Madrid in 15 appearances this season.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham breaks Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano's record

Since joining Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has broken several records in the history of Los Blancos. Moreover, with a goal against Cadiz on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Englishman surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden Sanchez's record.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has scored more goals (14) than many Real Madrid legends in his first 15 games for the club. Before the Englishman broke the record, it was tied between Ronaldo, Di Stefano, and Sanchez, who scored 13 goals in their 15 initial appearances for Los Blancos.

Bellingham is also currently leading the race to win the Pichichi Trophy (11) ahead of Atletico Madrid's Frenchman Antoine Griezmann (9) and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (7). Next up, Los Blancos will host Napoli at Santiago Bernabeu on Nov. 29.