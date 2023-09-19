"More goals than 100m Mudryk", "He's done an Alisson"- Twitter explodes as Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel scores stoppage-time equalizer in UCL fixture

Football fans on X were in disbelief as Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a stoppage-time equalizer against Atletico Madrid.

Los Colchoneros took the lead through Pablo Barrios around the half-hour mark in the UEFA Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday (19 September). They thought they were in store for an important away win in Rome, but Provedel had other plans.

The Italian goalkeeper stayed up the pitch after a late Lazio set-piece. His perseverance and bravery paid off, as he got his head at the end of a hopeful cross from Luis Alberto.

The header came in the fifth minute of stoppage time, ensuring Lazio had something to take away from their first Champions League game since March 2021.

One fan compared the moment to Alisson Becker's late winner for Liverpool against West Bromwich Albion in May 2022 and tweeted:

"He's done an Alisson"

Another fan took a jab at €100 million Chelsea signing Mykhaylo Mudryk's lack of goals this year and wrote:

"More goals then 100m mudryk 😭😭"

Provedel's goal was made even more special by the fact that it came in his Champions League debut. The 29-year-old joined Lazio from Spezia just last summer and has since been their first-choice goalkeeper, keeping 22 clean sheets in 50 games.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel becomes second goalie to score from open play in UCL

Before Ivan Provedel, only one goalkeeper had scored from open play in the Champions League proper.

Turkish goalkeeper Sinan Bolat headed in a 95th-minute equalizer for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar in the 2009-10 season. The goal helped the Belgian side snatch the third spot from Alkmaar and qualify for the Europa League knockouts.

Hapoel Tel-Aviv's Vincent Enyeama, meanwhile, scored a goal from the penalty spot during a 1-3 loss against Lyon. Hans-Jorg Butt, meanwhile, slotted home three penalties — one each for Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

All three of those goals came against Juventus. Provedel's goal, meanwhile, ensures Lazio have something to show after Matchday 1 in Group E. Feyenoord lead the way after a 2-0 win against Scottish giants Celtic.

Lazio, who were last season's runners-up in Serie A, have played just two knockout games in the competition since the start of the 2000-01 season. They lost the 2020-21 Round-of-16 tie to Bayern Munich 6-2 on aggregate.