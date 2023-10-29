"More goals today than Hojlund in the PL," "Real Ballon d'Or winner" - Fans laud Erling Haaland's performance in City's win over Manchester United

Fans have hailed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for his superlative performance in the 3-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 29).

The 23-year-old continued his imperious start to the season by having a hand in all three goals. After opening the scoring on the cusp of 30 minutes, the Norwegian doubled his side's lead early into the second period.

Haaland then assisted Phil Foden for City's third goal in the 80th minute as the Cityzens avenged their 2-1 league loss at Old Trafford in January this year. Following on from his dominant 52-goal season in City's treble-winning caampaign, Haaland has simply continued from where he left off.

The Norwegian is one of the strongest contenders to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

One fan on social media noted that Haaland's goal tally on the night exceeded United signing Rasmus Hojlund's zero in seven games, tweeting:

"More goals today than Hojlund in the PL"

Another reckons Haaland has done enough to win this year's Ballon d'Or award, tweeting:

"The real Ballon d'Or winner"

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Despte the loss, United, with 15 points, remains eighth in the standings after 10 games, while City moved up to third. Pep Guardiola's side trail Arsenal on goals scored.

"A fantastic win" - Erling Haaland gushes after Manchester City's win at Manchester United

Manchester City Erling Haaland is on a roll this campaign, bagging 13 goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions. The tally includes a league-leading 11 goals in 10 outings.

Following City's convncing 3-0 win at Old Trafford, Haaland hailed the team's performance, especially Bernardo Silva's. The Norwegian elaborated to Sky Sports (via BBC):

"Amazing. A fantastic win and the game was incredible and the team, everything, especially this guy (Bernardo Silva - next to him)."

About his assist for Foden's goal, Haaland added:

"I saw Phil was alone so it was simple as that. People were singing to me 'Keano' (after the penalty) I don't know why but it is what it is. It was a nice celebration and a nice game."

Ten Hag's side next take on Newcastle United at home in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.