“More hairstyles than wins with Chelsea this season” – Chelsea star gets ripped apart on Twitter for ‘terrible’ performance in 2-1 defeat to Brighton

Fans ripped apart Chelsea full-back Reece James across social media for his subpar display against Brighton & Hove Albion in the latest Premier League clash. The Blues lost the game 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 15.

Conor Gallagher gave the hosts an early lead, but goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso turned the game on its head. The loss marked the west London-based club's third straight defeat across competitions. They have lost all three of their matches under caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

One player who got the wrath of the fans for his display is full-back James. After coming on as a substitute in the 57th minute for Wesley Fofana, he made only one tackle and won only one out of his four ground duels. He lost possession of the ball six times and wasn't able to complete any cross during his appearance.

Fans ripped him apart for the display as one fan wrote on Twitter:

"Enzo Fernandez and Reece James have more hairstyles than wins with Chelsea this season."

James has been one of the Blues' most reliable players in recent seasons. He has made 23 appearances this season as well, scoring two goals and providing two assists. However, the Englishman's form in recent matches has been far from ideal. Hence, he is receiving criticism for it.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Reece James' performance during Chelsea's defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion:

Chelsea urged to appoint Luis Enrique as the next manager

Chelsea are set to appoint a new manager in the summer after they recently sacked Graham Potter. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, and Luis Enrique are reportedly on the club's shortlist.

Former Blues defender William Gallas believes Enrique, a proven winner with Barcelona, is the man to take the club forward. Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said:

"Enrique would bring a Spanish style to Chelsea. He’s won trophies, so he has a lot of experience he can bring. He can bring something new too. He also has to know what players he needs to try and win the league, so I think it will be a good fit."

He added:

"It’s very difficult now to find the right manager for clubs now, as they don’t have time to show what they can do. Pep Guardiola showed how to win trophies with City. So it will be interesting to see if Enrique can do the same thing. It will be a great challenge for him."

Luis Enrique was last in charge of the Spanish national team and stepped down after La Roja's exit in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He, however, won numerous trophies during his time at Barcelona, including a treble.

