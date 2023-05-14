"Most clutch player", "Taking him over Lampard and Gerrard" - Fans hail 'underrated' Manchester City star for 1st half performance against Everton

Manchester City fans have lauded Ilkay Gundogan after the German netted yet again in a potential title decider against Everton.

Gundogan grabbed City's opener against the Toffees on Sunday (May 14) in sensational style. Riyad Mahrez sent an asking cross into the box to which the midfielder took one touch before flicking the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was a masterful finish from Gundogan, who has taken his tally to eight goals and six assists in 46 games across competitions. He has also scored in another vital match that has title implications. The German did so last season in City's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa as they won the Premier League title on the final day.

Gundogan has somewhat gone under the radar during his time at the Etihad due to star names he has been surrounded with. However, his consistency has been second to none and he has been crucial for Manchester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is enjoying another stellar performance in the clash with Everton. He also assisted Erling Haaland for the FWA Footballer of the Year to bag his 52nd goal of the season. A victory for Guardiola's side will take them four points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Gundogan finished with a 79% pass accuracy, made two key passes and one ball recovery during the first half. It was a captivating display.

One fan holds him in higher regard than Premier League legends Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard:

"Im taking him over Lampard and Gerrard easily."

Another fan alluded to Gundogan's habit of popping up at the right occasion:

"Most clutch player I have seen. Last season being 2-0 down at Villa and this guy."

Here's how Twitter reacted as Gundogan once again fired Manchester City towards the Premier League title:

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan could head to Barcelona in the summer

Gundogan looks set to head to Barca.

Gundogan's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season and Barcelona are interested. Reports claim that the German has decided to leave the Etihad and wants to join Xavi's side.

It will bring an end to what has been an illustrious City career for Gundogan since joining from Dortmund in 2016. He has won the Premier League title four times and is the Cityzens current captain.

He may end his Manchester City spell by lifting the league title and he has sent them on their way to glory. A move to Barca will see him replace Sergio Busquets who is leaving at the end of the season.

