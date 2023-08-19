“Most complete football player in the world” – Liverpool fans name 22-year-old star as MOTM ahead of Luis Diaz in win over Bournemouth

Liverpool fans have named Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Luis Diaz as their man of the match in the Reds' 3-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19).

Szoboszlai has only arrived from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, but he looked as if he has been with the club for years. The Hungarian midfielder put on an excellent display in midfield for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The 22-year-old was making his Anfield debut and showed why the Merseysiders spent £60 million for his services. He made one key pass and had three shots with one on target.

Szoboszlai also won a contentious penalty, which Mohamed Salah missed but converted the rebound after Neto had saved his initial effort from the spot. Some Liverpool fans might suggest that the Hungarian take the next, as he has converted 15 of 16 during his career.

The Reds' new arrival was also forced to show his defensive nous when Alexis Mac Allister picked up a red card. He won five of eight ground duels and made one tackle and one interception.

Liverpool sealed all three points despite going a man down. Luis Diaz (27'), Salah (36') and Diogo Jota (62') were on target for Klopp's Reds. The trio canceled out Antoine Semenyo's fine opener in the third minute.

Diaz's goal was superb, as he fired past a helpless Neto. The Colombian was a menace throughou,t but it was Szoboszlai who earned plaudits for his outing. One fan dubbed the Hungary international as the most complete midfielder in the world:

"Szoboszlai is the most complete football player in the world."

Here's how Reds fans on Twitter reacted to an excellent showing from Szoboszlai:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dion Dublin wowed by Liverpool attacker Diaz's sensational equaliser against Bournemouth

Luis Diaz shone at Anfield.

Diaz grabbed Liverpool the equaliser as Bournemouth were starting to get joy on the counter against the hosts. Jota put in a deflected cross, which fell to the Colombian. He flicked the ball up before striking past Neto who was rooted to his spot.

It was Diaz's second goal this season after he had also netted in the Merseysider's opening 1-1 draw with Chelsea. It was a goal that drew plaudits from pundit Dion Dublin.

The Premier League legend watched the game on BBC and couldn't help but praise Diaz's effort (via TBRFootball):

“Diaz is eight yards out, centre of the goal, the ball is bobbling into him. He knows he won’t be able to have the time to control it and turn, so he has instinctively flicked it into the air to volley it. Brilliant finish, great technique.”

Diaz endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign due to a knee ligament injury. He only appeared 17 times in the league, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Some argue that Klopp's side would have finished in the top four should had Diaz played more.