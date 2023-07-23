"Most keen club to get him" - Journalist claims Liverpool are interested in signing £51 million rated PL star this summer

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are most interested in signing Joao Palhinha from Fulham this summer.

It is understood that Fulham would ask £51 million for the midfielder, who joined the club from Sporting CP last summer. The 28-year-old has so far made 40 appearances for the Cottagers and also scored four goals. Palhinha made the most tackles in the Premier League last season with 147.

Updating on the Fulham midfielder's transfer situation, Tavolieri reported on Twitter:

"#FulhamFC now seeking for solutions for as likely departure of João Palhinha in the market...The London club asks for 60MEUR to sell the player. #LiverpoolFC as the most keen club to get him."

"He could be the choosen one near by Romeo Lavia's affair in the midfield. Movements and developments are expected for next week on both cases."

Liverpool have made it a priority to strengthen their midfield in the summer. The likes of Naby Keita and James Milner have already left the club. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is on the verge of leaving with Fabinho also linked with an exit (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Anfield outfit have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, ad more incoming signings could be on the way.

Curtis Jones is back in Liverpool training following triumph with England's U21 side

Curtis Jones was a part of England's U21 side which won the U21 Euros earlier this summer. He scored the winner in the final during the 1-0 win against Spain.

Cole Palmer's free-kick deflected off Jones to end up at the back of Spain's net.

He is now looking to bring that winning momentum back to Merseyside. Speaking about his role in the team, Jones said (via the Reds' website):

"Yeah, my counter-pressing is huge and how fast I move the ball as well. At the back end of the season, with the games that I'd played, you could see I'm starting to find my goals again and assists as well."

He further added:

"It's part of my game and it just clicks. If I'm on the ball and give away the ball, the first thought in my head is to be the first one to go and get the ball back. If one of the lads went to press, then I'm making sure that I'm blocking the space. It just now becomes a natural thing."

Jurgen Klopp will hope that Jones can become a crucial player for Liverpool next season. He has made 97 senior appearances for the club, registering 11 goals and 11 assists.