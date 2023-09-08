"Most underrated player in the Prem", "Carrying Portugal on his back" - Fans laud Manchester United star for performance in 1-0 win over Slovakia

Fans lauded Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes for his role in Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday (8 September).

Fernandes was a busy man in the final third for the visitors, creating four chances in the game and recording two shots on target. More importantly, he scored the only goal of the game, and he did so in style.

The Manchester United captain took on Slovakia's defense and left them in his wake as he made his way into the box from the right side of the field. He finished it off with a powerful and well-placed cross-shot that left goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with no chance.

The goal came just two minutes before the 45-minute mark and Portugal made sure to keep a clean sheet away from home. After the game, one fan said:

"Carrying Portugal and Manchester United on his back The best midfielder in the world Bow down for the creative machine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @B_Fernandes8"

Another added:

"Most underated player in the prem"

This was the 58-cap Portugal international's 16th goal on the international stage and his first against Slovakia. What made the performance more special for the Manchester United skipper was that it came on his 29th birthday.

Portugal lead Group J, which consists of six teams, with 15 points from five matches and have conceded no goals so far. Slovakia and Luxembourg are second and third, respectively, with 10 points each.

Portugal superstar looking forward to Manchester United's Champions League return

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United not being in the UEFA Champions League was an unimaginable scenario.

They played in the competition non-stop from the 1993-94 season to the 2013-14 season. But since the Scotsman's exit in the summer of 2013, they have finished outside the top four on five occasions.

They didn't play in the UEFA Champions League last season as they ended the 2021-22 campaign in sixth place. But Erik ten Hag led the club to a third-place finish last season, thus ensuring a return to UEFA's most prestigious club competition.

Speaking on Manchester United's return to the Champions League, Bruno Fernandes said on the TeamViewer Diaries series (h/t GOAL):

"It’s always special to be in the Champions League. It’s the best competition in the world for clubs and it’s something that you want to be in because you play against the best clubs in Europe, so that’s why you want to be there."

Since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has recorded an impressive tally of four goals and eight assists in 13 Champions League matches. The Red Devils open the group stage with an away game against Bayern Munich on 20 September.