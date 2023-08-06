Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri bagged a last-gasp equalizer as his side finished their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Erik ten Hag's men were in action in Dublin just a day removed from a 3-1 friendly win over RC Lens at Old Trafford. Hence, the Red Devils boss selected a completely different team that boasted youngsters and fringe players.

Manchester United started well with Jadon Sancho particularly threatening but failing to convert early on. However, Bilbao grew into the game and it was a mistake by Harry Maguire that led to their opener.

Maguire tried a flick with the outside of his foot within his own half that was quickly intercepted. Oihan Sancet's superb ball to Nico Williams was put away tidily by the forward in the 29th minute.

It was a mistake from the former United captain that does him no favors amid question marks over his future at Old Trafford. He was cruelly booed by fans soon after making the error.

The Red Devils searched for an equalizer and ended the game with a total of 13 shots to Bilbao's eight. They were aided in their efforts to do so when Aitor Paredes picked up a red card in the 66th minute.

Pellistri, 21, has shined during pre-season and he gave Ten Hag food for thought regarding more game time. Maguire turned from villain to hero in the 90+2nd minute as his brilliant header found the young Uruaugyan at the back post. He made no mistake in netting an equalizer and a deserved goal.

Ten Hag was able to get a look at players in his squad who are on the outside looking in. It will be intriguing to see if any of the players did enough to earn a place in Manchester United's opening game of the season (vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, August 14).

One fan couldn't help but comment on Maguire following his calamitous error:

"Maguire just really isn’t helping himself is he…"

Another fan even compared Pellistri to the legendary Lionel Messi:

"Pellistri was actually moving like Lionel Messi."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a last-gasp draw for the Red Devils:

Robbo @utdrobbo Sancho is absolutely cooking & it's being wasted in this team.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Ten Hag will have a headache with his forward selection, it’s clear as day if Sancho had some scorers round him he would be our best creator.

#MUFC Really productive half from Sancho. So much creativity. Nice dribbles + well-timed passes. Should have scored. Even tracking back as deepest player when Bilbao cleared a late United corner. A genuine option up top while Ten Hag waits for Hojlund to get match fit.

Alex🇾🇪 @utdalex21 Nico Williams is some player gotta say.

PhantomDviper @phantom_Dviperr @ManUtd @HarryMaguire93 @FPellistri07 Martinez can never assist

Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund to miss weeks through injury

Hojlund is sidelined with a minor injury.

Rasmus Hojlund sealed a £72 million including add-ons move to Manchester United and was unveiled at Old Trafford yesterday. The Danish striker makes the move from Serie A side Atalanta and he is now tasked with becoming Ten Hag's center-forward.

However, Hojlund is set to miss the start of the season as Manchester Evening News reports he is nursing a slight knock. It could be around three weeks until the 20-year-old makes his debut for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag and Manchester United fans will be eager for him to get on the pitch as they have lacked firepower during pre-season. He bagged 10 goals in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season.