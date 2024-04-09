“Moving like a serious club” “Rebuild is taking shape” - Manchester United fans rejoice as key member of back room staff steps down

Manchester United director of football John Murtough has stepped down from his role which has gone down well with fans as the club enters a new era.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Murtough has decided to leave Old Trafford this week with the departure set to be confirmed. He's the Red Devils' inaugural director of football and has been in the role since 2018.

Murtough has spent almost a decade with the 13-time Premier League champions. He joined in 2013 after working with Everton and Fulham and was heavily involved in Erik ten Hag's appointment in April 2022.

However, the club's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and his INEOS team will oversee sporting operations. They have made several staffing changes with former CEO Richard Arnold leaving in November.

Manchester United will replace Murtough with two experienced heads highly regarded in English football. They will look to appoint Dan Ashworth as director of football once his period of gardening leave at Newcastle United ends.

Ashworth has fronted Newcastle's recruitment under their Saudi ownership which started in April 2020. He was behind such signings as Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.

The former England national team is set to be joined at Old Trafford by Jason Wilcox. He's expected to start in the coming weeks and join from Southampton as technical director.

Wilcox is the former head of Manchester City's youth academy and worked in the role from 2013 to 2017. He also worked alongside incoming Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada who will leave the Cityzens this summer.

This news has been met with positive responses from fans on social media and one fan was ecstatic and believed it's a good sign of the future under Ratcliffe:

"We're finally moving like a serious club."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"The rebuild is taking shape."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Murtough's exit:

"Thank you John Murtough for helping reposition the female's team and also revitalising the academy. I forgive you for the mess you did with some transfers. Good luck in your future endeavors," one fan wrote.

"What a start to the week," another fan posted.

"Every staff wants to leave that club," a rival fan mocked.

Miguel Gutierrez could reportedly become Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first Manchester United signing

Miguel Gutierrez is on Manchester United's radar.

Manchester United's season has been plagued with injury issues, especially at left-back. Luke Shaw has spent the majority of the campaign sidelined while Tyrell Malacia has been absent throughout.

Sergio Reguilon joined the Red Devils on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but that loan was broken in January. This left Ten Hag short of options in the position and the Dutchman has been forced to play Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof in the role.

According to The Sunday Mirror (via TEAMTalk), Ratcliffe is eager to sign a new left-back this summer. The British billionaire has lined up Miguel Gutierrez who is impressing in La Liga with Girona.

Gutierrez, 22, has been a mainstay in Michel's side this season, registering one goal and six assists in 33 games across competitions. He's played a key role in their surprising title challenge as he has been used as an inverted full-back.

Manchester United aren't the only European giant taking notice and Real Madrid could put a dent in their plans. The La Liga giants have a £6.8 million buy-back clause and Premier League rivals Arsenal have also been scouting him.

