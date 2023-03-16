"Must never leave this club", "One of the greatest performances I've seen" - Real Madrid fans hail star's 'masterclass' in 1-0 win over Liverpool

Real Madrid fans on Twitter were elated with Eduardo Camavinga's performance against Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having won the first leg 5-2, the tie was Madrid's to lose. They built on the win, earning a 1-0 victory, with Karim Benzema scoring the lone goal. Camavinga started in midfield alongside Toni Kross and Luka Modric. The youngster was sensational throughout the game.

He completed 53 passes, including all five attempted long balls. Camavinga managed one shot on target and also hit the woodwork once. The Frenchman won four ground duels and made six clearances. Overall, it was a very impressive display from the 20-year-old.

Camavinga joined Los Blancos in 2021 and has made 81 appearances for the Madrid giants, including 40 this season. He's one of the players manager Carlo Ancelotti relies the most.

Fans hailed the midfielder for his display against the Reds. One fan wrote:

"Camavinga dropped one of the greatest performance I've seen."

Another fan urged that Camavinga must never leave Los Blancos. He wrote:

"Camavinga and Vinicious must never leave this club!"

One fan claimed that it was a masterclass from Los Blancos' midfield trio. He wrote on Twitter:

"Camavinga, Kroos and Modric masterclass."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Camavinga's performance for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg:

RUSSI ☥ @IWUALAVALENTIN1 Camavinga and Vinicious must never leave this club! Camavinga and Vinicious must never leave this club!

Twistz 🫧 @OneboyTwistz Camavinga dropped one of the greatest performance I've seen Camavinga dropped one of the greatest performance I've seen

Eddie.D.Z @eddie_bassy

#HalaMadrid Massive performance from Camavinga today against Liverpool Massive performance from Camavinga today against Liverpool#HalaMadrid https://t.co/TJPUi123fa

Shivs @Shivs_008 Camavinga with another 10/10. Star boy Camavinga with another 10/10. Star boy

eXpeLLiAMuS @theboogeyma_n Camavinga was flawless Camavinga was flawless

Chris Hardman @chrishlfc7 One hell of a player that Camavinga One hell of a player that Camavinga

Real Madrid manager on Eduardo Camavinga's importance ahead of Liverpool clash

Eduardo Camavinga has been a versatile and useful player for Real Madrid this season. Apart from being a midfielder, Camavinga has also played as a left-back for the Madrid giants.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Ancelotti said about Camavinga (via Los Blancos' website):

“He's hugely important for us; he's doing a great job, some brilliant performances. He makes mistakes, but the way he's been playing really makes up for any errors. Against Espanyol, he obviously made the error, but he was playing out of position. Then he delivers such an amazing performance that everyone forgets his mistakes. It's normal for a young lad like him with extraordinary quality. He's untouchable today and will continue to be so.”

Real Madrid will return to action on March 19 against Barcelona in a blockbuster La Liga showdown.

Poll : 0 votes