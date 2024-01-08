“Must be a tax write off” - Pundit launches scathing attack on Arsenal summer signing

Pundit Simon Jordan has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal's summer signing Kai Havertz following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, January 7. The former Crystal Palace owner questioned the Gunners' decision to splash £65 million to lure the German forward to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

Following a not-so-good spell at Chelsea, Arsenal offered Kai Harvertz an escape route from Stamford Bridge as Mikel Arteta looked to bolster his attack. However, that decision hasn't paid off so far, with the German's struggles continuing at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz's spell at the club has been characterized by inconsistent displays, lack of efficiency in front of goal, and intense scrutiny. In 25 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has bagged just five goals and one assist, with many spurred chances to his name.

Havertz was given the nod to start in attack as Arsenal clashed with Liverpool in the FA Cup third-round clash at the weekend. The German had an outing to forget once again, firing blanks after spurring multiple chances in a 2-0 defeat in London.

After the game, Simon Jordan couldn't hide his frustration with the forward as he lashed out at him and questioned his move to the club, saying on talkSPORT:

“Havertz should be on that TV show Pointless. I don’t understand, that must be a tax write off for some reason or another.

“It’s all well and good saying they need a striker, but we said that last season, we said that one of the key components that was missing when Arsenal bottled it last year was someone that can change the direction of travel in difficult games and they didn’t have it."

He added:

“[Gabriel] Martinelli wasn’t it, [Gabriel] Jesus isn’t it, and I’m sure Havertz isn’t it, but they went and spent £65million of the owner’s money on buying a player that Chelsea must have laughed to their back teeth off at getting that money back."

With Harvertz finding it difficult to deliver, Arsenal might be forced to sign another forward this winter. The Gunners have been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney but nothing concrete has developed as of yet.

Arsenal going through a rough patch

Analysing their results and performances in recent games, it is easy to see that Arsenal have suffered a relapse. The Gunners are currently nowhere near the level we saw them at before December and the signs a worrying.

Mikel Arteta's men have claimed only one victory from their last seven games across all competitions, drawing two and losing the remaining four. They've lost to Liverpool, Fulham, West Ham United, and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

As it stands, the Gunners occupy the fourth position in the Premier League table with 40 points in 20 games. Up next, they'll lock horns with Crystal Palace at home in the English top flight on January 20. It's a must-win game if they're serious about keeping their title hopes alive.