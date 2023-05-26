"My agent is outside the restaurant, ask him!" - Manchester United target provides hilarious response when asked about his future

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae recently provided a hilarious and cryptic response when asked about links with a potential move to Manchester United.

Min-Jae is one of the most highly touted players in the market at the moment. The South Korean central defender was a crucial player for Luciano Spaletti's team that won the Serie A this season.

Min-Jae joined the Italian club from Fenerbahce as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea last summer. He has made 44 appearances for Napoli this season, helping them keep 20 clean sheets across competitions.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are expected to sign a central defender in the summer. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be leaving the club. Hence, Erik ten Hag will need to add back-ups to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

In a bid to sign Min-Jae, the Red Devils will have to pay his release clause of £58 million, which will be active between July 1 and July 15.

Min-Jae was recently asked on a South Korean TV Show about his future. He provided a cryptic response, claiming (via SportBIBLE):

"My agent is outside the restaurant, ask him!"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Jadon Sancho

When Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for £72 million in 2021, he was one of the most highly touted prospects in world football. However, since this big money transfer, Sancho has failed to fulfill the expectations placed on him.

He has scored 11 goals and has provided six assists in 77 matches for the Red Devils. Sancho has scored six goals and has provided three assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

However, he played well in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on May 25. He provided one assist, created three big chances and made five key passes.

Speaking about Sancho's performance against Chelsea, Ten Hag told the media ahead of the Red Devils' final Premier League clash against Fulham (via United's website):

"He did very well on the right side, and I think he played a very good game today. And I think Jadon Sancho was one of the players who [has made good] progress in this season. And there were many players in our squad who made good progress. I think it's a good base to build further on."

While Sancho has failed to hit his best form for Manchester United, there is no doubting the player's quality. It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old can make a turnaround in his career which is going downhill at the moment.

