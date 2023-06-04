"My best mate" - Ben Chilwell and Reece James address Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's potential Manchester United transfer

Chelsea stars Ben Chilwell and Reece James expressed their desire for teammate Mason Mount to stay amid links with Manchester United.

Mount's future with the Stamford Bridge outfit has come under question as he's been wanted by the Red Devils. He has just one more year left on his contract with the Blues but a contract extension is yet to be signed. United, meanwhile, are prepared to make a £50 million bid this summer, according to The Telegraph.

Chilwell and James were questioned on the matter by Sky Sports at the Spanish Grand Prix, where the Chelsea duo, along with Mount himself, are in attendance.

Calling him his best friend, Chilwell responded (via Goal):

"That's none of my business personally but I'd love him to stay. He's my best mate. I'd personally love him to stay but I can't really comment on that."

Chillwell and Mount only joined up at Chelsea in 2020 after the former's transfer from Leicester City and have played 64 games together for the club. But they have known each other since their days with England's youth sides and have been close friends ever since.

James, another Chelsea teammate and compatriot of Mount's, echoed Chillwell's sentiments, saying everyone will be "sad" if he leaves.

"Yeah, of course. If he goes everyone will be sad to see him go."

James has shared the pitch 127 times with the midfielder for the west London side, combining for four goals.

Mount is a Chelsea player through and through, having come through the ranks at the club's academy after joining at the age of six. He enjoys great support from the fanbase as well.

He has made 195 senior appearances for the Blues, contributing 33 goals and 35 assists. Yet, he remains one of the lowest earners in the squad, taking home only £75,000 per week. Despite the club's attempts to tie him down to a contract with several offers, an agreement hasn't been reached yet.

Goal even reported that Mount has a personal agreement with Manchester United in place and more developments can be expected in the coming days.

Chelsea's Mount will benefit from Manchester United move

Chelsea might be the club of Mason Mount's heart but he would stand to benefit by swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford this summer. There are good reasons for that as well.

Firstly, Mount will be able to play in the UEFA Champions League as Manchester United have qualified for the competition next season. The Blues, meanwhile, have missed out on European football following a miserable campaign that saw them finish in 12th place in the Premier League.

Also, the Red Devils are building an exciting project with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The Dutchman oversaw a largely positive first season at the club and is proficient with young players. He led them to a Carabao Cup win, FA Cup final and third place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have great hopes next season after appointing Mauricio Pochettino as the head coach. However, club remains in transition, with several players set to be chopped and more new arrivals on the horizon.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes