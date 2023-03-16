Manchester United fans on Twitter are disappointed to not see Jadon Sancho in the starting lineup for the UEFA Europa League second leg clash against Real Betis.

Many consider the game is a dead rubber as the Red Devils won the first leg 4-1 and are hence very disappointed not to see Sancho named in the lineup for the game.

Sancho has made 23 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist. He was on a sabbatical following the FIFA World Cup break and despite being back in training, Sancho has seldom featured for the first team.

Fans expressed their grief at the situation as one wrote on Twitter:

"Sancho might actually be dusted. Benched in a Second leg dead rubber, wow."

Another claimed:

"Ive heard of trenches. My boy is in the bottom trench."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United's lineup for the UEFA Europa League clash against Real Betis was announced:

Manchester United @ManUtd U N I T E D



is in for his first start for the Reds



|| U N I T E D @FPellistri07 is in for his first start for the Reds #MUFC || #UEL 🔴 U N I T E D 🔴@FPellistri07 is in for his first start for the Reds 👊#MUFC || #UEL

Breezy @BreezyUTD



My boy is in the bottom trench @UtdPlug Ive heard of trenchesMy boy is in the bottom trench @UtdPlug Ive heard of trenchesMy boy is in the bottom trench

TALHXH @Talhahahmed242 No sancho again man wtf is this No sancho again man wtf is this

Ludekolo @ludekolo @1738craigtc @pamesritchie

Feed effects the game going forward more than him, that should say it all. @centredevils Sancho is always ass.Feed effects the game going forward more than him, that should say it all. @1738craigtc @pamesritchie @centredevils Sancho is always ass.Feed effects the game going forward more than him, that should say it all.

VA @1nxssa sancho might be done sancho might be done

▫️ @PP6AM9 @UtdPlug @ZuzuMUFC we can play one game without Weghorst ffs, play Sancho @UtdPlug @ZuzuMUFC we can play one game without Weghorst ffs, play Sancho

UTDJ @UTDlegendary



Garnacho is out too, he needs his run now. UtdPlug @UtdPlug BREAKING:



lineup: De Gea, AWB, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Bruno, Rashford, Weghorst BREAKING: #MUFC lineup: De Gea, AWB, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Bruno, Rashford, Weghorst 🚨 BREAKING: #MUFC lineup: De Gea, AWB, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Bruno, Rashford, Weghorst 🔴✅ No Sancho is a travesty. Every other forward gets to play multiple games in a row even if they're poor. You cant keep moving him in and out of the lineup, playing different positions and expect him to find consistency.Garnacho is out too, he needs his run now. twitter.com/UtdPlug/status… No Sancho is a travesty. Every other forward gets to play multiple games in a row even if they're poor. You cant keep moving him in and out of the lineup, playing different positions and expect him to find consistency.Garnacho is out too, he needs his run now. twitter.com/UtdPlug/status…

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Real Betis clash

Manchester United are set to play a Spanish team for the third time this season in the Europa League this season. After facing Real Sociedad in the group stages and then Barcelona in the Round of 32, the Red Devils are now playing Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag's team have already made the trip to Spain three times. Speaking of his experience of the country, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

"You [will] see a really frantic home crowd, an audience that are really behind their team so we have to be aware of that. But most important is to play our game and be proactive, we know they are very good and we have seen that in the first half last week at Old Trafford. We know that we have to again put 90 minutes in on the pitch like [we did] in the second half."

United also held a mid-season training camp in Spain during the FIFA World Cup break. When quizzed on whether that experience helped in his team's preparation, Ten Hag said:

"It makes you know even more about the opponent. To be fair, we also had a mixed team and they had a mixed team in that time, so [in the] first half last week we really know the strength of the team, especially you know more about individual players."

Having won the first leg by a score of 4-1, Manchester United are the favorites to win the tie and progress to the knockout stages.

Poll : 0 votes