“My brother, are you crazy?” - Ronaldinho reacts after watching Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed’s ranking for Lionel Messi in top 10 footballers

Brazilian great Ronaldinho looked surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed’s ranking for Lionel Messi in the top 10 footballers of all time. The American YouTuber sat down with the former Barcelona and PSG superstar for an interactive session.
In the show, IShowSpeed and Ronaldinho ranked the top ten footballers of all time. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy caught Ronaldinho by surprise when he placed Lionel Messi at number ten.
Ronaldinho was clearly perplexed with IShowSpeed placing Messi at tenth and said to the YouTuber (via Speedy HQ):
"Is impossible, eh! My brother, are you crazy?"
IShowSpeed is known to be a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan and has often made headlines for his takes on the GOAT saga. His relationship with Ronaldo has also become friendly, with the Portuguese superstar even commenting on IShowSpeed's birthday post.
Ronaldinho, on the other hand, has a deep admiration for Lionel Messi and was a former teammate of the Argentine at Barcelona. The Brazilian played an integral role in Messi's development in his early years as a young footballer. Ronaldinho and Messi shared the pitch on 80 occasions and had eight joint goal participations.
Cristiano Ronaldo extends unwanted record previously held by rival Lionel Messi in Portugal's win against Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his record for missing the most penalties in football history during Portugal's 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland. The record was previously held by his arch rival Lionel Messi with 32 misses from the spot across his illustrious career.
Portugal were awarded a spot kick in the 73rd minute of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Ireland on October 11. Dara O'Shea gave away a penalty for a handball but Ronaldo couldn't beat Caoimhin Kelleher.
However, Cristiano Ronaldo's blushes were saved by Ruben Neves who scored the eventual winner in stoppage time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now missed 34 penalties across his glittering career, eclipsing Lionel Messi for an unwanted record.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward, however, is also the player to have scored the most penalties. He has converted 177 penalties across his career with a success rate of 83.8 per cent. Messi, on the other hand, has scored 113 of his 145 penalties with a success rate of 77.9 per cent.