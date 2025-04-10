“My brother, they have no f*cking idea” - Lamine Yamal sends celebratory message to Barcelona teammate after win over Dortmund

Barcelona midfielder Lamine Yamal sent a celebratory message to his teammate Gavi following the 4-0 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg home win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (April 9). The 20-year-old Gavi featured from the bench.

Yamal was one of the standout performers as Barca ran riot at the Olimpic Lluis Companys. Raphinha's 25th-minute opener was followed by Robert Lewandowski's second-half brace against his former side.

Yamal applied the coup de la grace 13 minutes from time to complete a resounding win for the hosts, who now have one foot in the semi-final. The 17-year-old then commented on Gavi's Instagram post about his celebration (as per Barca Universal):

"My brother, they have no f*cking idea"

Gavi had put up a pic of the duo celebrating one of Barca's goals on the night and captioned his IG post (as translated from Catalan):

"Teamwork, and with our fans 🫶 Long live Barça! 💙❤️"

Going back to the game, Raphinha was another stellar performer on the night for Barca, capping off his opener with two assists, setting up Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

The win keeps alive Hansi Flick's side's hopes of a historic third continental treble, as they lead the La Liga standings and have also reached the Copa del Rey final, where they play Real Madrid in the April 26 final.

"We're not through yet" - Lamine Yamal's Barcelona boss

Barcelona midfielder Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal's stellar performance, along with Raphinha and Lewandowski's, have put Barcelona in the driving seat as they eye the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

However, Barca boss Hansi Flick sought to temper expectations, suggesting that there's still work to be done before the La Liga leaders celebrate a last-four place. The German said post-game (as per UEFA):

"We're not through yet. Winning by this many goals is important and, when a team plays as well as that, goals normally do flow. We aren't thinking we are through because you simply never know what might happen. Football is madness. We'll be determined to play like this again next week."

Ahead of the return at BvB on Tuesday (April 15), Flick added:

"Dortmund are a good team and so we are already aware that we need to travel over there and commit as few errors as possible. Our three guys up front are terrific and very important but so is our defence... and our guys who come off the bench and somehow manage to hit the same performance level as the players they replace!"

The win was Barcelona's joint-largest margin of victory in a Champions League quarter-final, having triumphed 5-1 once and 4-0 four times.

