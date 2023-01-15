“My grandmother thinks quicker” – Liverpool fans label 29-year-old as ‘worst player on the pitch’ after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Liverpool fans slandered Fabinho for his disaster class against Brighton & Hove Albion during the 3-0 Premier League defeat on January 14. Jurgen Klopp's side succumbed to back-to-back league defeats with the loss after losing their previous game against Brentford 3-1.

Fabinho started the clash against Brighton in midfield along with Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson. The midfielder, however, failed to make any positive impact during the game.

Before being subbed off in the 68th minute of the match, Fabinho made only one interception in midfield and lost possession four times.

Fans believe the player's reaction time is too high and the Brazilian is not thinking quickly enough.

Solly March bagged a second-half brace for Brighton and Danny Welbeck put the finishing touch on a fantastic performance by the hosts with an 81st-minute goal.

They took over the Reds for the seventh spot in the league table with the win. Brighton currently have 30 points after 18 games while Klopp's side are eighth with 28 points on the board after 18 games.

Here are some of the reactions from fans across Twitter after Fabinho's dismal performance during Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Brighton:

net-spend pessimist @RevivedDanny Fabinho doesn’t get enough criticism and Ox gets too much criticism for his performances in an unfamiliar role Fabinho doesn’t get enough criticism and Ox gets too much criticism for his performances in an unfamiliar role

. @disgame23 Fabinho gives the ball away just shocking man the midfield is sooo bad Fabinho gives the ball away just shocking man the midfield is sooo bad

Liverpool_red1 @Liverpool_red1 Fabinho is literally the worst player on the pitch by some distance yet people are calling for Henderson to be subbed. Fabinho shouldn't be seen near that 2nd half Fabinho is literally the worst player on the pitch by some distance yet people are calling for Henderson to be subbed. Fabinho shouldn't be seen near that 2nd half

𝗟𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗦 @LFC_Lucas_ Fabinho just constantly watching the ball pass him, what is my man doing Fabinho just constantly watching the ball pass him, what is my man doing 😂

Jamess 👋🏽 @LFCanaige My grandmother thinks quicker than Fabinho



Fabinho is ASSSS My grandmother thinks quicker than Fabinho Fabinho is ASSSS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was very concerned after his team's devastating Premier League defeat against Brighton. Speaking after the game, the German said:

"Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this? I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it. Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. A really tough day. It's not difficult maybe."

He added:

"Brighton were the better team, it was well deserved. They played really well. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up."

Klopp complimented Brighton for their performance but also admitted that they made it easy for the hosts, as he said:

"That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite. I can imagine they are very happy because it was a great performance and we made it too easy in too many moments."

Liverpool will now face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a replay of their FA Cup third-round fixture on January 17.

