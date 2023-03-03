"My heart just shattered into a million pieces" - Fans pay heartfelt tribute as reports claim Liverpool star is set to leave at the end of the season

Liverpool fans are devastated to hear that striker Roberto Firmino is set to leave the Anfield club at the end of the season. Esteemed journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that the Brazilian might be on his way out of Merseyside.

Firmino has been a great servant for the Premier League giants during his time at the club. He has scored 107 goals and has provided 78 assists in 352 matches since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015.

Firmino has played 25 games across competitions this term, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

The Brazilian, however, will see his contract run out at the end of the season. As per Plettenberg, the Brazilian has informed Jurgen Klopp about his intention to leave the club.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @SkySportDE News #Firmino : It was very important for him to inform Klopp after the training session today & personally. He made clear to the coach that he will fight for @LFC until the end! He wants to make another step with his family. He has not yet chosen a new club! #LFC ❗️News #Firmino: It was very important for him to inform Klopp after the training session today & personally. He made clear to the coach that he will fight for @LFC until the end! He wants to make another step with his family. He has not yet chosen a new club! #LFC @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 https://t.co/SZLTprTyyD

A fan favorite, Firmino won one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup and one Premier League title with the Reds. He also added one UEFA Super Cup, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and a Community Shield to his cabinet while at Anfield.

His partnership with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah led Klopp's side to glory over the past few years. However, Mane left the club for Bayern Munich at the start of the 2022-23 season. With Firmino set to bring his chapter to an end, Salah will be the only player among the trio remaining.

Fans on Twitter have gotten emotional after learning about the news. One fan wrote:

"My heart just shattered into a million pieces, i cannot fathom the pain, my love goes out to you Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira, my one and only."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the news spread that Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season:

J7 @lfcJ7_ 🕊 my heart just shattered into a million pieces, i cannot fathom the pain, my love goes out to you Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira, my one and only. my heart just shattered into a million pieces, i cannot fathom the pain, my love goes out to you Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira, my one and only.❤️🕊 https://t.co/eB6tNniZqJ

Salah Central @SalahCentral Throwback to when Salah gave his penalty to Firmino to complete his first ever hattrick for us. We’re gonna miss him…



Throwback to when Salah gave his penalty to Firmino to complete his first ever hattrick for us. We’re gonna miss him…https://t.co/wIRp9C4UfF

⁴ @TheVVDRole



Enjoy a classic Firmino Hatty



Bobby is actually leaving man, it doesn't feel real. Nobody else will do it just like him in Liverpool shirt.Enjoy a classic Firmino Hatty Bobby is actually leaving man, it doesn't feel real. Nobody else will do it just like him in Liverpool shirt. Enjoy a classic Firmino Hatty 💫🎩https://t.co/TljLxcKILe

Shivam @ShivamTweets11 Bobby firmino leaves Liverpool, My heart is heavy but tell you what you have given us the best moments as a liverpool fan. We love you, bobby. Liverpool legend. ✍🏼 Bobby firmino leaves Liverpool, My heart is heavy but tell you what you have given us the best moments as a liverpool fan. We love you, bobby. Liverpool legend. ✍🏼❤️ https://t.co/M2nWt1X6FO

OwenLFC @6timesladd @AnfieldWatch @Plettigoal I’ll miss him, been top draw for us, but it’s time to refresh the squad @AnfieldWatch @Plettigoal I’ll miss him, been top draw for us, but it’s time to refresh the squad

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester United next

Liverpool are set to return to action on March 5 as they take on Manchester United in a Premier League home clash. The Red Devils emerged as the winners when the two sides met earlier in the campaign at Old Trafford.

Both teams are currently in contrasting forms. United have made a massive resurgence under Erik ten Hag's tutelage and are third in the league table with 49 points from 24 matches.

The Reds, meanwhile, are sixth, 10 points behind United.

Poll : 0 votes