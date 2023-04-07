“My history is here at Real Madrid" - Carlo Ancelotti claims there's no way he'd join Barcelona in his life

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently claimed that he would never join Barcelona because of his history with the Madrid club.

Ancelotti has taken charge of Los Blancos twice in his career. He led the club to their 10th UEFA Champions League trophy in 2014 and their 14th UCL trophy last season.

Ancelotti's side recently defeated Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals by a scoreline of 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou. They reached the final with an aggregate win of 4-1, where they will face Osasuna.

Real Madrid will next play Villareal in La Liga at home on April 8. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ancelotti explained why he would never join the Blaugrana. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I’d never join Barcelona in my life, impossible. No way. My history is here at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. People love me here.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the Villareal clash as they try to catch up Barcelona

Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona by 12 points in the race for the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the team's preparations as they take on Villareal next.

The Italian manager told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"The team’s a bit fatigued today, but we don't have any problems. Everyone apart from Mendy is available and we have to see how everyone has recovered tomorrow from the Clásico. We have to field the best team to make sure we keep fighting until the end of the league.”

Speaking about his feelings in relation to the game, Ancelotti said:

“I'm fine. I'm relaxed, motivated and excited because the team’s doing really well. My mood depends on the mood of the team and I think they’re doing really well. I can have no complaints."

He added:

"Sometimes I'm so tired after matches that I have no desire to feel the emotion - I just want to relax. There was a lot of pressure on Wednesday before and during the match and when the game ends you feel tired and you just want to rest.”

Los Blancos have 71 points from 27 La Liga matches. Villareal, meanwhile, are sixth with 44 points on the board.

