Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale recently revealed the unique nicknames he has for his club teammates. In a rapid-fire interview with ESPN, Ramsdale provided one word for each of his teammates.

Ramsdale calls Bukayo Saka 'Starboy', a name given to the English forward after his rise to the top level of football at a young age. For Ben White, the word Ramsdale said was 'Tan', while Gabriel Magalhaes prompted 'Teeth' from the shot-stopper. Fabio Vieira has the bizarre nickname 'Teabag'.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK @AaronRamsdale98 gives us one word for each of his Arsenal teammates .@AaronRamsdale98 gives us one word for each of his Arsenal teammates 👀 https://t.co/Rd5A5I4eMd

Reiss Nelson was called 'Bulky' by Ramsdale, while prolific striker Eddie Nketiah was called 'My skipper'. Mohamed Elneny was given the nickname 'Brian'.

The team spirit in the Arsenal changing room certainly seems high at this point in time. The Gunners have performed well on the pitch and are currently leading the race for the Premier League title.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale revealed his superstitions

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Like many professional footballers, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also a superstitious individual. The English shot-stopper revealed the rituals he follows inside the dressing room ahead of a game. Ramsdale said his superstitious nature stems from Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton.

Here's what the 24-year-old said (via talkSPORT):

“In the changing rooms, if I am playing, I take myself away from the main changing room to put my gloves on. I don’t like everyone giving me well wishes. I put my right glove on, my left glove, take my right glove off and shake everyone’s hand so they are not touching my gloves. It is also a respect thing."

He went on to explain about how those rituals originated from his father meeting Charlton. Ramsdale said:

“It comes from Bobby Charlton. My dad met him once and he went to shake his hand and Bobby Charlton took his glove off to shake his hand so that sort of resonated with me. Then, I go out onto the pitch and put my glove back on, I go to the centre circle, play with the ball and then I go and touch the crossbar. I am not massively bothered if I do not touch the ball or crossbar but the gloves one is the main one.”

Ramsdale has established himself as the Gunners' undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. Since joining the club in 2021, Ramsdale has made 59 appearances, keeping 24 clean sheets.

He has made 22 appearances for Mikel Arteta's team this season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Back Again W/Troopz Podcast @backagain We questioned Arteta on loaning Saliba.



We questioned Arteta on buying Ramsdale.



We questioned Arteta on buying Ben White.



We questioned Arteta on singing Ødegaard on a permanent.



We questioned Arteta on letting go of Aubameyang.



I’m done questioning. I trust Mikel Arteta. We questioned Arteta on loaning Saliba.We questioned Arteta on buying Ramsdale.We questioned Arteta on buying Ben White.We questioned Arteta on singing Ødegaard on a permanent.We questioned Arteta on letting go of Aubameyang.I’m done questioning. I trust Mikel Arteta. https://t.co/JJJ8yL6JrA

Poll : 0 votes