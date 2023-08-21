“My success will be yours as swell” - Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk makes hilarious error in message to fans

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is often one to take to social media but his latest posts have gone down hilariously with fans.

Mudryk came on as a second-half substitute in the Blues' dismal 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday (August 20). The Ukrainian winger was unable to really impact the game as Mauricio Pochettino's men fell to their first defeat of the season.

The 22-year-old posted an uplifting Instagram story to Chelsea fans regarding the setback to the Hammers. He stated:

"Guys, just wanna say that I appreciate all yours support. We goin with y'all in one boat, lose together and we win together, and my success will be yours as swell."

The Ukraine international is evidently getting used to the English language but fans aren't too fond of the post. One fan responded on Twitter:

"Chelsea signed a motivational speaker. Is this motivation what he intends to do for the length of his extremely long 8 years contract."

Mudryk uploaded another comical post to his Instagram story just before his motivational post. This one was a snap of himself speaking to Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino while Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds (Don't Worry About a Thing)' played in the background.

Fans yet again found the post amusing and one has even talked up Mudryk's comedic credentials:

"This guy is deffo a part-time stand up comedian."

Mudryk joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for £88.5 million. He was regarded as one of Ukrainian football's most exciting talents at the time, bagging 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 games in Kyiv.

However, it's fair to say that Mudryk is yet to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. He has struggled to break into the Blues' starting lineup and is yet to score a Premier League goal. He has managed just two assists in 19 games across competitions and his form has been worrisome.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi tipped Chelsea's Mudryk to become a Premier League star

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi coached Mudryk at Shakhtar before the young forward headed to Chelsea in January. He oversaw his development into one of Europe's most sought-after wingers.

However, the positive noise that came with his big-money move to west London has turned into criticism. Yet, De Zerbi has still backed the player to eventually start shining for Pochettino's side. He told talkSPORT last season:

"Everyone knows the situation of Chelsea this year, it's very difficult especially for a young player, for a young guy. But, he has the quality to become a star in the Premier League."

Mudryk was also in Arsenal's sights before he headed to Stamford Bridge. He even pushed for the move by once again using social media and posting a picture of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Brighton's De Zerbi. He dubbed the duo as:

"2 top coach."

Yet, it was the Blues that won the race for his signature, spending big bucks to lure him to west London. He is taking his time in getting going in the Premier League but judging by his former manager's comments he does have a bright future.