"Need one more today", "We will be there" - Arsenal fans react as in-form star starts in UCL fixture against Lens

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has added two fresh faces to his squad for their UEFA Champions League clash against RC Lens on Wednesday, November 29. Notably, the fans are particularly excited to see in-form Havertz start the game at the Emirates.

Goalkeeper David Raya has returned between the posts, replacing Aaron Ramsdale after being ineligible in the recent London derby against Brentford. However, much of the buzz from fans is centered around Kai Havertz, who replaced Leandro Trossard in the starting lineup.

The attacking midfielder was pivotal in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brentford, and he will join forces with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in the midfield. Odegaard and Havertz will be expected to advance into the final third to provide the Gunners with an offensive edge against Lens.

Arsenal's fanbase is ablaze with anticipation for Havertz's inclusion in the starting lineup. The German international's brief yet impactful 11-minute appearance against Brentford was marked by a decisive goal, which has fueled expectations.

Expand Tweet

Supporters have flooded X with optimistic messages, eagerly awaiting another stellar performance from the 24-year-old dynamo. One fan wrote:

"Need one more today"

Another added:

"Another Kai goal from midfield. We will be there"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vieira's season halted, White's return sparks hope for Arsenal

In a setback for the Gunners, Fabio Vieira faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Mikel Arteta confirmed that Vieira underwent groin surgery on Monday (November 27), projecting a recovery timeline that extends into January.

Vieira, who joined the club from Porto in 2022, was absent in their recent nail-biting victory at Brentford, serving a domestic three-match suspension. This ban, however, wouldn't have restricted his participation against Lens, had he been fit.

Arteta elaborated on Vieira's condition to the press (via Mirror):

"Yeah we’ve got a problem with him. He’s been having some discomfort. We tried to have some conservative treatment with him. It wasn’t improving so we sent him to see a specialist and the advice was to have an operation in his groin."

In contrast to Vieira's unfortunate news, Arteta shared a more upbeat update on defender Ben White. The 26-year-old had been training solo and is now poised for a comeback.

Earlier muscle issues had cast doubts over his availability. But Arteta's confirmation of White's readiness for the Lens match will bring a much-needed boost to Arsenal's defensive line.