“Needs to delete Kim’s number and block her” - Arsenal fans destroy superstar for crumbling under pressure in 2-2 West Ham draw

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, and fans have ripped into Bukayo Saka for his penalty miss.

The England international had the chance to make it 3-1 from the spot early into the second half, but sliced his shot wide. Just seconds later, Jarrod Bowen scored for the Hammers to make it 2-2.

Mikel Arteta's side huffed and puffed in search of an elusive winner but eventually had to settle for a draw, dropping two crucial points in the title race with Manchester City.

The holders, who are four points behind them with a game in hand, face the Gunners at home on April 26 in their next Premier League clash. A win there will effectively end Arsenal's hopes, provided the Cityzens win their game in hand.

Fans were frustrated with Saka's penalty miss, as burying it could've given the visitors the win and prevented their title charge from plunging into uncertainty.

It triggered an avalanche of tweets from fans, with one suggesting that Arteta shouldn't have taken off Gabriel Jesus, as the Brazilian would've then taken the penalty and possibly buried it.

Another fan shared a photoshopped image of Saka in a Tottenham Hotspur jersey and captioned it, "Saka when his team needs him the most," indicating the player bottles big chances.

One said:

"Saka needs to delete Kim’s number from his phone and block her."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Arsenal's title hopes in tatters?

Until last weekend, Arsenal held a healthy eight-point advantage over Manchester City. However, following back-to-back draws, that has now trimmed to four, with the holders also having a game in hand.

What's even more damning is that the Gunners threw away a two-goal lead in consecutive games - Arsenal raced to a 2-0 lead quite early against both Liverpool and West Ham - only to end both games 2-2.

From cruising towards three points to settling for one, Mikel Arteta's side blew two winnable games in a span of seven days. City manager Pep Guardiola should be smiling right now.

The two sides meet on April 26, which is also City's next league game. Arsenal host Southampton before that and will look to make it a seven-point lead by then.

However, a defeat at the Etihad would mean the ball will be in City's court. The Sky Blues will have to win all their remaining games to confirm themselves as champions. Exciting days ahead.

