"Needs to rebuild his attitude first before his career" - Manchester United fans react angrily to latest transfer update on Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans have reacted to reports of attacker Jadon Sancho potentially returning to his former club Borussia Dortmund in the winter.

Sancho, 23, has had a hugely underwhelming spell at United since arriving from BvB two summers ago in a deal worth €85 million. He's currently out of the first team due to a public feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

In 82 games across competitions, the Englishman has only notched up 12 goals and six assists. Those are a far cry from his numbers at Signal Iduna Park: 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across competitions.

Sancho hasn't played for United since the 3-2 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest more than a month ago. Ten Hag explained his absence in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal due to the attacker's poor attitude in training.

However, Sancho provided a terse response in a now-deleted tweet, alleging that he has been made a scapegoat. The club reacted by banishing Sancho from the first-team environment pending an apology to the manager, which hasn't arrived yet.

Facing an increasingly uncertain future at Old Trafford, Sancho could now return to BvB in a loan deal in January, as reported by Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg. Fans, though, reckon Sancho first needs to mend his attitude to kickstart his stalled career, with one tweeting:

"Needs to rebuild his attitude first before career."

Another chimed in:

"He should leave ASAP."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Sancho is without a goal contribution in six games across competitions this season, starting in none of those outings.

Manchester United to be without Lisandro Martinez for Galatasaray clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ruled defender Lisandro Martinez out of the UEFA Champions League game against Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday (October 3).

Martinez has had a spate of injuries in the last few months. He injured his metatarsal in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal loss to Sevilla last season, ruling him out of the campaign.

The defender returned in time for pre-season and played four league games before the issue resurfaced in the Arsenal defeat in August. Ten Hag has now confirmed that the 25-year-old FIFA World Cup winner will be on the sidelines for a while after undergoing surgery, telling MUTV:

“I can confirm, yeah. Licha Martinez will have to undergo surgery. That’s really sad, disappointing news. He has to go through the same process and I’m really sorry for him.”

Martinez's injury adds to the defensive crisis at Manchester United. The Argentine joins left-backs Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon and Luke Shaw, and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the sidelines.