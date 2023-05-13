“Needs to be sold”, “Doing his best Robin Hood impression” – Chelsea fans blame 31-year-old star after 2-2 Nottingham Forest draw

Chelsea fans are blaming goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the team's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Blues failed to build on their 3-1 win against Bournemouth as they could only manage a point against relegation threatened Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the lead in the 13th minute of the match. A second-half brace from Raheem Sterling then saw the Blues get in front. The former Manchester City and Liverpool attacker netted in the 51st and 58th minutes of the game.

Mendy, however, made a horrible mistake in Forest's first goal. He failed to claim a cross and his howler gave the visitors the chance to take the lead. The Senegalese has played second-fiddle to Kepa Arrizabalaga this season. His recent performance might justify why Graham Potter used the player as a back-up for Arrizabalaga.

While Mendy was one of main reasons behind the Blues' tremendous success under Thomas Tuchel, he has certainly suffered a dip in form. The 31-year-old has kept only one clean sheet in 12 appearances so far this season.

Fans pointed out the player's lack of form with one writing on Twitter:

"Mendy needs to be sold at HT."

Another claimed:

"Mendy doing his best Robin Hood impression of gifting the poor from the Forest in Nottingham."

The Blues, meanwhile, remained in the 11th spot after their draw. They have 43 points on the board from 35 matches this season.

Fans believe Mendy cost Chelsea two points.

CFC Central @CFCCentral3 Mendy doing his best Robin Hood impression of gifting the poor from the Forest in Nottingham Mendy doing his best Robin Hood impression of gifting the poor from the Forest in Nottingham

📮 @Mo29ii Mendy when a cross comes into the box Mendy when a cross comes into the box https://t.co/CkB374NOTp

Ellis @cfcelIis Mendy is still terrible wow Mendy is still terrible wow

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Mendy had a better rep from the bench Mendy had a better rep from the bench

Laurenz Vescoli @Laus1507 No one, and I mean NO ONE, EVER mention Mendy being better than Kepa to me again! No one, and I mean NO ONE, EVER mention Mendy being better than Kepa to me again!

ToddSterling ➐ @talldreadboy Mendy needs to be sold at HT Mendy needs to be sold at HT https://t.co/d82zyqfOsb

🏌🏿 @malone00i Lampard bringing in Mendy for Kepa today . Lampard bringing in Mendy for Kepa today .https://t.co/FuOysujkAt

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's game in numbers against Nottingham Forest

Edouard Mendy's error led to Chelsea conceding against Nottingham Forest. However, let's take a look at how the 31-year-old performed during the rest of the match.

He made one high claim and completed 15 passes. Mendy didn't make any save during the match. The player has been far from his best self in recent times and a summer exit could be on the cards.

With Mauricio Pochettino being the favorite to take over at the start of the next season, the team might go through yet another summer revamp. The Senegalese could be one of the first big names on his way out.

