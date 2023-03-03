"Needs to write a book about defending" - Barcelona fans hail star's defensive masterclass against Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Semi-Final

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was hailed by fans on Twitter for his spectacular performance against Real Madrid. The Catalans won the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of an own goal from Eder Militao.

The win marked Xavi's side's second consecutive one against Los Blancos. The Blaugrana won by a scoreline of 3-1 when the two teams met in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Araujo, however, was brilliant. Over the course of 90 minutes, the Uruguayan made two clearances, blocked two shots, and won four ground duels and two aerial duels.

These types of performances have become a staple of Araujo's time at the club. Since his arrival in 2020, the central defender has made 102 appearances for the Blaugrana, including 20 this season. He has helped Xavi's side keep 11 clean sheets across competitions.

Fans lauded the South American, with one fan claiming that the 23-year-old could write a book about the art of defending. He wrote:

"Araujo needs to write a book about defending."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Barcelona fans after Ronald Araujo's masterclass against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg:

Phil Kitromilides @PhilKitro Ronald Araujo is just extraordinary. Loved watching him tonight. Like Ledley King in his prime. Ronald Araujo is just extraordinary. Loved watching him tonight. Like Ledley King in his prime.

Leo H @LeoH1899 @FCBarcelona Araujo don’t forget to take Vini out of your pocket before you leave Madrid @FCBarcelona Araujo don’t forget to take Vini out of your pocket before you leave Madrid

treadlightly³⁵ @amiraakhaled Araujo has to be motm what a performance Araujo has to be motm what a performance

Ναιjα τhιαgο❁ @ThiagoKanny @ManagingBarca Araujo is the best rb in the world and he's not even a rb @ManagingBarca Araujo is the best rb in the world and he's not even a rb

Barcelona manager Xavi praised Ronald Araujo ahead of the Real Madrid clash

Barcelona came into the clash against Real Madrid on the back of a defeat against Almeria in La Liga. Hence, the pressure was upon the Catalan club to win.

A solid defensive performance was needed to get a positive result. Araujo and co. certainly delivered that in Andreas Christensen's absence.

Xavi displayed his faith ahead of the match as he told the media (via Barca Universal):

“Wherever he plays, he is a winner. In duels, in the air, he is very powerful and in defence, he is one of the best in the world. He is fundamental wherever he plays.”

Barca will host Valencia on March 5 in La Liga. Xavi's team will look to build on the seven-point lead they have at the top of the table.

Poll : 0 votes