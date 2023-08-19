“Never the best option”, “Always fraud his way into the line up” – Manchester United fans furious with 3 players starting against Tottenham

Manchester United fans are lashing out at Erik ten Hag for starting Antony, Mason Mount, and Alejandro Garnacho against Tottenham Hotspur today (August 19).

Ten Hag has named an unchanged starting XI from the one that secured a nervy 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. The Red Devils boss has chosen Andre Onana in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw in defense.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is chosen in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Mount. Marcus Rashford once again leads the line alongside Antony and Garnacho.

The latter two struggled to impact the game between Manchester United and Wolves on Monday night. Garnacho, 19, was particularly poor and he perhaps doesn't look ready to be a starter just yet in his career.

The Argentine teenager enjoyed a breakout campaign at Old Trafford last season. However, most of his best moments came from coming off the bench as an impact player. He was vital in wins over Fulham and Manchester City when being introduced late on.

Meanwhile, Antony has endured a lackluster start to life at Manchester United following his £82 million move from Ajax last summer. The Brazilian is lacking goal contributions (11 in 44 games across competitions last season) and is failing to live up to his price tag.

Mount has just arrived at Old Trafford but he's already learning the pressure the No.7 shirt brings with it at the Theatre of Dreams. He put in an uninspiring performance against Wolves, failing to silence doubters regarding his £60 million price tag.

One fan reckons Ten Hag's decision to start Garnacho is the wrong one against Spurs:

"This man doesn’t learn. Starting garnacho is never the best option."

Another Manchester United fan's frustrations stem from Antony being chosen to start:

"Anthony always fraud his way into the line up. He can't be a starter for any big club like barcelona, man city or arsenal."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ten Hag's selection of the trio for a vital encounter with Tottenham:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag urges his side to concentrate on themselves against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag's men face a tricky trip to Spurs.

The Red Devils come up against a Spurs side that are still dealing with the departure of Harry Kane. The prolific English striker has joined Bayern Munich and he takes with him the record of the Lilywhites' all-time top goalscorer (280).

Ten Hag was asked about the prospect of facing Ange Postecoglou's side following Kane's exit. He responded (via the club's official website):

“Yeah it has changed them but there are others coming in and they will be extra motivated so we have to be prepared for that. Once again, it is not about that, it is about us."

Manchester United's 1-0 win against Wolves was a controversial one which saw them allow the visitors 23 attempts at goal at Old Trafford. Another performance from Ten Hag's men against Spurs will likely be punished.