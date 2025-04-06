"Never been more disgusted at a player in my life", "Offers absolutely nothing!" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star after 0-0 Brentford draw

Chelsea fans on social media have called out Christopher Nkunku for his abysmal attacking display in their game against Brentford away. The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League by the Bees despite dominating the game on Sunday, April 6.
Three minutes into the game, Yoane Wissa missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring for Brentford. His shot veered off the left post following a pass from Bryan Mbeumo. Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick (27') from the edge of the box flew just inches off the crossbar, and this kept the scoreline level.
In the 32nd minute, Noni Madueke tried to give the Blues the lead. However, his shot was brilliantly thwarted by Mark Flekken. Reece James's 64th-minute header was not powerful enough to give his side the lead as his attempt was saved by Flekken. In the 79th minute, the goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made an excellent save to deny Mbeumo's effort.
Despite both teams' efforts to snatch a late win, the game ended in a stalemate (0-0). However, the Blues' supporters online appeared to be unhappy with Nkunku's performance. In 45 minutes, he maintained a passing accuracy of 100% (14/14). He failed to register a shot on target, missed one big chance, and won just one out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).
In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize the Frenchman for his poor outing, with one tweeting:
"Should be really really pissed we dropped 2 points but I can’t do nothing but hate Nkunku right now. Never been more disgusted at a player in my life."
"That Nkunku especially is terrible," another added.
"Nkunku should just leave," an unhappy fan opined.
"Nkunku as a player offers nothing," an observant fan suggested.
"Christopher Nkunku would do less harm to his transfer appeal by simply not playing for the rest of the season," another said.
"Nkunku is a big waste of a footballer!. Offers absolutely nothing!," wrote another.
"I don’t think it’s a lack of effort" - Chelsea's head coach on Christopher Nkunku's performance against Brentford
Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of Nkunku and claimed that the Frenchman's poor performance isn't due to a lack of effort. This comes after the attacker was a subject of criticism after the draw against Brentford.
Maresca said (via Pys on X):
"Nkunku I don’t think it’s a lack of effort, I see him every day and he’s working well, sometimes he wants to do more in the game and struggles a bit but I don’t think it’s a lack of effort."
In the top four race, Chelsea are ranked fourth in the Premier League standings withtwi 53 points from 31 league games. However, the possibility of five UEFA Champions League slots in the Premier League could help Chelsea qualify for the competition next season.