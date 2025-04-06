"Never been more disgusted at a player in my life", "Offers absolutely nothing!" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star after 0-0 Brentford draw

Chelsea fans on social media have called out Christopher Nkunku for his abysmal attacking display in their game against Brentford away. The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League by the Bees despite dominating the game on Sunday, April 6.

Ad

Three minutes into the game, Yoane Wissa missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring for Brentford. His shot veered off the left post following a pass from Bryan Mbeumo. Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick (27') from the edge of the box flew just inches off the crossbar, and this kept the scoreline level.

In the 32nd minute, Noni Madueke tried to give the Blues the lead. However, his shot was brilliantly thwarted by Mark Flekken. Reece James's 64th-minute header was not powerful enough to give his side the lead as his attempt was saved by Flekken. In the 79th minute, the goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made an excellent save to deny Mbeumo's effort.

Ad

Trending

Despite both teams' efforts to snatch a late win, the game ended in a stalemate (0-0). However, the Blues' supporters online appeared to be unhappy with Nkunku's performance. In 45 minutes, he maintained a passing accuracy of 100% (14/14). He failed to register a shot on target, missed one big chance, and won just one out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize the Frenchman for his poor outing, with one tweeting:

Ad

"Should be really really pissed we dropped 2 points but I can’t do nothing but hate Nkunku right now. Never been more disgusted at a player in my life."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That Nkunku especially is terrible," another added.

"Nkunku should just leave," an unhappy fan opined.

"Nkunku as a player offers nothing," an observant fan suggested.

"Christopher Nkunku would do less harm to his transfer appeal by simply not playing for the rest of the season," another said.

"Nkunku is a big waste of a footballer!. Offers absolutely nothing!," wrote another.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t think it’s a lack of effort" - Chelsea's head coach on Christopher Nkunku's performance against Brentford

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of Nkunku and claimed that the Frenchman's poor performance isn't due to a lack of effort. This comes after the attacker was a subject of criticism after the draw against Brentford.

Ad

Maresca said (via Pys on X):

"Nkunku I don’t think it’s a lack of effort, I see him every day and he’s working well, sometimes he wants to do more in the game and struggles a bit but I don’t think it’s a lack of effort."

In the top four race, Chelsea are ranked fourth in the Premier League standings withtwi 53 points from 31 league games. However, the possibility of five UEFA Champions League slots in the Premier League could help Chelsea qualify for the competition next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More