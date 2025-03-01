"Never disliked a player this much","Redemption arc lasted 2 games" - Real Madrid fans slam 25-year-old star after 2-1 loss to Betis

Real Madrid fans on social media called out Aurélien Tchouaméni following their 2-1 La Liga loss to Real Betis on Saturday (March 1). The Frenchman was poor and also failed to stabilize the midfield during the game.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for Madrid in the 10th minute following a pass from Ferland Mendy. In the 34th minute, Johnny Cardoso equalized for Betis as he planted his header into the net following a cross by Isco.

In the 52nd minute, Antonio Rudiger appeared to have fouled Jesus Rodriguez in the penalty box. Thus, Betis were awarded a penalty, and Rudiger was issued a yellow card. Isco converted the spot-kick in the 54th minute, which gave Betis the lead. Despite Madrid's quest to salvage a draw, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Betis.

In his stint on the pitch, Tchouaméni maintained a passing accuracy of 92 percent (57/62). He registered two interceptions and four clearances but only managed to win five out of 11 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to criticize the Frenchman for his porous performance, with one tweeting:

"Tchouameni...Never disliked a player this much.”

"Isco should write an aplogy letter at full time to Tchouameni for what he's doing to him,” another added.

"Spending €98.00m on Tchouameni never got talked about enough and how much of a flop it is. This club’s PR is unbelievable…,” a fan opined.

"Tchouameni is not worth that big of a fortune perez paid for btw,” another chimed in.

"Madrid spent 80m on Tchouameni. One of the worst transfers of all time.,” another fan opined.

"Tchouameni trying to play without ceballos,” another posted.

"Tchouameni has been soo underwhelming this season man . City is the only outstanding game he’s had,” an observant fan tweeted.

"I hate watching Tchouameni play. Get this man on the bench,” another vented.

"Tchouameni’s ‘redemption arc’ lasted 2 games 😂,” wrote another.

"I apologized to Real Madrid fans for my celebration” - says Isco on his celebration during the game

Getafe CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Isco has apologized to Real Madrid supporters for his celebration during their loss. This comes after the Spaniard scored one goal and registered an assist as Betis defeated Madrid.

In a post-match interview after the game, Isco tendered an apology to Madrid supporters. He said (via Madrid Zone):

"I apologized to Real Madrid fans for my celebration. I am very grateful to Real Madrid, they will always be in my heart.”

Isco featured at the Bernabeu for several years in his career. In 353 games, he scored 53 goals and registered 58 assists for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ranked second in the league standings, having secured 54 points from 26 games. League leaders Barcelona could go three points ahead of Madrid in the title race if they secure a win against Real Sociedad on Sunday (March 2).

