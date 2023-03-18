"Never doubt Messi's professionalism" - Fans slam recent reports claiming Lionel Messi left PSG training due to altercation with Christophe Galtier

Fans have slammed reports suggesting Lionel Messi had a disagreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier. The Argentine left training early yesterday and it fueled speculation of a potential rift.

However, it was an adductor issue that forced the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to leave early.

Messi's contract situation is currently in a complex state. The 35-year-old is in the final months of his current deal. He is yet to agree on an extension.

There have been reports that the two parties are yet to reach terms on a new deal. Messi leaving training early added fire to speculation that there might be unrest.

However, fans didn't buy into it. Throughout his career, Messi has always been known for his professional attitude. Hence, it was surprising when claims of unrest with Galtier emerged.

One fan dismissed those claims, writing on Twitter:

"Never doubt Messi's professionalism."

Here are some of the best fan reactions after reports emerged that Lionel Messi had an argument with PSG manager Christophe Galtier:

RWA @R_W_A_S @Barca_Buzz All lies and fake news by the horrible French to make Messi look bad. Disgusting. @Barca_Buzz All lies and fake news by the horrible French to make Messi look bad. Disgusting.

#FreeMessi @cherrysangle @_TeamLeoMessi_ @zenitfr They are just a Messi hater, i bet they hate Messi more than they love Barca. @_TeamLeoMessi_ @zenitfr They are just a Messi hater, i bet they hate Messi more than they love Barca.

Factos🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Rich_Liviing @AlbicelesteTalk

They tryna paint Messi black @GFFN Paris sources in the mudThey tryna paint Messi black @AlbicelesteTalk @GFFN Paris sources in the mudThey tryna paint Messi black

Moonlight @BuBuInWinter @CrewsMat10 Gosh pleass PLEASE MESSI LEAVE THIS F CLUB!!!! @CrewsMat10 Gosh pleass PLEASE MESSI LEAVE THIS F CLUB!!!!

Will Lionel Messi renew his PSG deal?

Lionel Messi reportedly has a few conditions for his PSG deal to be renewed. The Argentine doesn't want to be too far off his attacking partner Kylian Mbappe on the wage bill.

The Parisian club, though, are reportedly unwilling to give in to his demands. Messi also wants clarity on the club's future plans.

The Parisians were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. The result has raised questions over Galtier's position at the helm.

Amidst those uncertainties, Messi has been linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona as well.

The Argentine joined the French giants in 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

He has since scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 65 matches. Messi has been in good form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 matches.

He reportedly wants to continue playing in Europe. Whether it will be with his current club or not remains to be seen.

