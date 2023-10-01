“Never doubted him” – Piers Morgan shamelessly changes opinion on Arsenal star after win at Bournemouth

Piers Morgan has changed his opinion on Arsenal star Kai Havertz, as the German international ended his scoring drought during the Gunners' away win against Bournemouth,

The forward, who transferred from their London rivals Chelsea in a £65 million deal, netted his first goal for the Gunners in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot. This breakthrough came as Havertz faced a challenging period on the pitch, failing to deliver assists or goals since his high-profile move in the summer.

Prior to Havertz's goal, Piers Morgan had expressed reservations about the player, casting doubt on the prudence of his acquisition. He took to Twitter earlier in the match, questioning the decision to bring the German to north London.

However, in a stark reversal of opinion, Morgan was quick to tweet this following Havertz's goal:

"Havertz scores! Never doubted him.

Havertz had come under increasing scrutiny for his lack of productivity in front of goal, but he will be hoping his first goal gives him confidence again. As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to observe how Havertz continues to integrate into Mikel Arteta's tactical plans and whether he can consistently perform.

As for Piers Morgan, time will tell if his newfound confidence in Havertz will endure, but for now, the Gunners' camp has reason to celebrate. Havertz has opened his scoring record for the north Londoners, and in doing so, he may have silenced some of his doubters as well.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka injury

In the midst of Arsenal's dominant 4-0 victory, a troubling sight emerged for fans as Bukayo Saka was observed limping before being substituted in the 76th minute.

Saka had initially exhibited no signs of discomfort, even opening the scoreline in the 17th minutes. However, his eventual departure from the field raised questions about his physical condition.

The Gunners, though triumphant, now face an injury predicament. Addressing the media post-match, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saka was injured (via Metro):

"Yes it was a pretty bad knock. I don’t know how he is feeling I haven’t had the chance to speak to him but hopefully we can get him back."

Arteta also indicated that Gabriel Jesus was another player who seemed to be struggling, revealing:

"I think Gabriel Jesus as well, he was limping when I saw him in the dressing room. So let’s see how we can recover players."

The update on Saka adds to Arsenal's burgeoning injury concerns. Earlier in the week, it had been reported that Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Fabio Vieira were also nursing knocks.

With a number of key players teetering on the brink of fitness, Arsenal find themselves in a somewhat precarious position as they aim to sustain their excellent run of form.